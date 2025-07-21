Why You May Want To Be Wary Of Celebrity-Backed Boozes

The wide world of imbibing is abundant with legacy liquor brands with long, rich histories and generations of devotees. It's also speckled with spirits like Cabo Wabo. The boozy brainchild of one Samuel "Sammy" Hagar (of the Van Halen Hagars) is generally accepted to be a solidly mediocre tequila choice (so not the worst!) for your margarita. It's also been around long enough (since 1990) to have earned a kind of tolerated spot at beachside bars, at least. Plus, many newly minted drinkers don't even know who Hagar is, much less have enough of a liking for the guitarist to let it influence their drink call. So, Cabo Wabo certainly isn't the most egregious bit of celebrity booze branding, but there are plenty of others that aren't worth your cocktail dollars.

Unless they happen to be culinary celebrities with a focus on alcohol specifically, there is a near-zero chance that said stars have nothing exceptional to add to the infinite volumes of tequila, vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, and bourbon already in existence. Your sips may vary, but some supposedly niche brands are also churned out by industrial distilleries that slap labels on all kinds of bottles. That supposedly A-list hooch with the sexy marketing might be the same swill as something absent an alphabetical honorific. Ergo, unless your life's true joy is further enriching millionaires, there are better ways to choose your booze.