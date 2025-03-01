What Sets Cristalino Apart From Blanco Tequila?

Cristalino — which translates to "crystalline" from Spanish — only debuted on the market a bit over a decade ago. Created by Don Julio's master distiller, this style aims to bring a more approachable, softer entryway into tequila, with an emphasis on lessening barrel and bold blanco flavors. In line with tequila's expansive growth at large, cristalino was designed to intrigue consumers with a new style.

This unique agave spirit typically employs añejo tequilas — which spend at least a year in a barrel — but can be crafted with any aged expression. This barrel-tinged liquor then goes through a filtering process, which involves mixing in small charcoal specks. Tiny pores in these carefully engineered carbon particles absorb certain compounds; in this case, barrel tannins, some alcohol-forward flavors, and agave-derived fatty acids. The method is then followed by a specialized separation technique, which takes out the charcoal and yields a clear or just slightly colored liquid.

Charcoal filtration techniques have long been used for rum, but it's a new implementation for tequila. In addition to a lack of regulation, there's not a go-to production method, so results vary. Many variables are at play: The initial agave spirit base, the aging process, and the type of charcoal filtration. Some producers strip an excess of flavor and reintroduce artificial flavorings, crafting unpalatable bottles. Others create a delicately balanced product that showcases aromatic fruitiness and a tinge of barrel character in perfect symphony.