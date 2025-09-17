9 Unique Washington, D.C. Bakeries You Need To Try

Washington, D.C., may be known for its monuments, museums, and being the capital of the United States, but there's another scene that's been quietly rising in the city's neighborhoods: bakeries that push boundaries. If you've got 24 hours to eat in D.C., these are some of the places to go (alongside a certain starred restaurant where you eat without using your hands). These aren't just spots for a morning croissant, they're places with stories and flavors you won't find anywhere else. From shops that mill their own grains to nonprofits that bake with a purpose, the pastry landscape of the nation's capital is as diverse as the communities that call it home.

Each bakery offers tradition, technique, and creativity, making them more than just a place to grab coffee and a muffin. Some are rooted in the tradition of heritage grains and old-world breadmaking, while others draw on global flavors to reimagine what a pastry can be. You'll find cafés that double as neighborhood gathering spaces and bakeries that double as training grounds for future entrepreneurs. Together, they paint a picture of D.C. as a city where baked goods carry meaning, as well as serious flavor. In making our list of the best bakeries to stop in, I consulted friends and family, and combined those reviews with my own, as well as other Washingtonians. So, ready to work your sweet tooth? Join us in exploring nine unique Washington, D.C. bakeries.