This Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Washington DC Has You Eat Without Using Your Hands

When it comes to the Michelin Star debate, there is often someone spouting off about the relative inaccessibility of fine dining. Where small plates appear more like decorative trinkets, rather than nourishing meals. For those who want to explore dining that is decadently complex, detail oriented, and interesting, there are many options for you to sink your teeth into. At Pineapple and Pearls of Washington, D.C., teeth are all you need — at least for the opening course, which is advised to be enjoyed hands free.

The meal is set to four courses and guests are left with a couple choices per round. The first is a dumpling of sorts, topped with caviar and gold leaf, presented atop a solid glass cylinder. Guests are to enjoy this canapé exclusively via mouth, meaning — the use of one's hands is strongly discouraged. Though you may assume this would become representative of the other subsequent courses, fear not. Relevant dining utensils are provided as the meal goes on. The meal also includes a take-home burger, as well as pancakes with a butter candle as dessert — not to mention, the many other interesting additions that make for a surprising, dynamic dining experience.

Based near Capitol Hill, Pineapple & Pearls has rebranded in recent years — it's refocused on its original purpose of making dining whimsical, fun, and delicious. Though some may consider its price point a bit steep at $325, you certainly won't leave this restaurant feeling like your meal lacked variety. For those who find the whole process a bit mystifying, there are various secrets of the Michelin guide that all restaurant lovers should know to help crack the fine dining code.