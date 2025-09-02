This Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Washington DC Has You Eat Without Using Your Hands
When it comes to the Michelin Star debate, there is often someone spouting off about the relative inaccessibility of fine dining. Where small plates appear more like decorative trinkets, rather than nourishing meals. For those who want to explore dining that is decadently complex, detail oriented, and interesting, there are many options for you to sink your teeth into. At Pineapple and Pearls of Washington, D.C., teeth are all you need — at least for the opening course, which is advised to be enjoyed hands free.
The meal is set to four courses and guests are left with a couple choices per round. The first is a dumpling of sorts, topped with caviar and gold leaf, presented atop a solid glass cylinder. Guests are to enjoy this canapé exclusively via mouth, meaning — the use of one's hands is strongly discouraged. Though you may assume this would become representative of the other subsequent courses, fear not. Relevant dining utensils are provided as the meal goes on. The meal also includes a take-home burger, as well as pancakes with a butter candle as dessert — not to mention, the many other interesting additions that make for a surprising, dynamic dining experience.
Based near Capitol Hill, Pineapple & Pearls has rebranded in recent years — it's refocused on its original purpose of making dining whimsical, fun, and delicious. Though some may consider its price point a bit steep at $325, you certainly won't leave this restaurant feeling like your meal lacked variety. For those who find the whole process a bit mystifying, there are various secrets of the Michelin guide that all restaurant lovers should know to help crack the fine dining code.
Other interesting Michelin Star restaurants
Pineapple and Pearls' philosophy is based on pleasure as equally valuable to perfection, and it's clear that this sentiment is imbued throughout its menu. Steering away from fine dining models where meals span hours across a minimum of three dishes and upwards of double-digit courses, Pineapple and Pearls wants to offer something different. Simultaneously, there are myriad Michelin Star establishments that have devised elevated and unique concepts, which are worth a deeper dive.
Rooster & Owl is another noteworthy single-star-holding establishment in Washington, D.C. that is focused primarily on market offerings, presenting an updated take on American cuisine. Encouraging guests to build their own four-course meal, this restaurant creates a shift away from other standard tasting menus. The concept is devised around communal dining, as opposed to individually designated courses. As for other spots in D.C., there are plenty of restaurants across the city ranging in star allotments, from one all the way to the coveted three stars (highest possible number).
Sketch is another three Michelin-star awarded restaurant with a very playful atmosphere that aligns with Pineapple and Pearls. The restaurant is known for its colorful quirkiness. In Sketch's case, alongside its elevated French tasting menu — it recommends guests dress as if they were about to enter an art gallery or exhibition space. Pineapple and Pearls recommends something flashy yet fancy, such as vibrant colors and sequins, in particular. In an adjacent part of London, Gordon Ramsay's Chelsea restaurant has maintained its Michelin status as well, holding onto its three-star allotment for decades.