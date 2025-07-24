How To Make Smooth And Seamless Cake Pops Without Using Any Frosting

For perfect, uncomplicated, and most of all, seamless cake pops, begin by breaking up your freshly baked cake directly in the stand mixer bowl and mixing on low speed for around a minute — just until the broken crumbs hold together and slightly clump when pinched. In case you do not have a stand mixer, feel free to pulse the warm cake in a food processor quickly. And if it seems like your cake is too dry to clump up (which is unlikely if it's hot), throw in some warm milk or fruit puree for added moisture.

You'll want to roll tablespoon-sized portions into smooth balls immediately while the cake mixture is still warm, then freeze the balls for about 15 minutes to firm up. From there, all you need to do is place sticks in well-chilled cake balls and dip them in some melted chocolate, making sure to gently tap off any excess coating before allowing them to set.

If your cake pops develop cracks (also unlikely, if your cake is not dry), simply make the mix softer by adding some warmed honey to the crumbs and re-roll. You can store the undipped balls in your freezer for up to three months, and dip as needed. And if you ever want to go a step further, a fudgy brownie cake pop is also packed with moisture and extra flavor.