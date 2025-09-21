6 Best Fish To Use For Homemade Sushi

After six years running the kitchen at a Japanese tapas house, I've watched countless professional chefs and home cooks alike struggle with fish selection for sushi. The difference between good and fantastic sushi isn't just technique — it's understanding each fish's unique texture, flavor profile, and bone structure. During my tenure, I developed relationships with trusted fishmongers and learned which fish species will forgive mistakes and messy knife cuts. From fatty bluefin tuna otoro that will completely melt in your mouth to delicate red snapper that teaches you how to be a wizard with your knife cuts, choosing the right fish transforms your homemade sushi from an amateur attempt to a legendary at-home sushi.

Beyond technique and flavor, anytime you're serving raw fish or seafood if you have to be sure you're using ones that are marked as "sushi-grade". For those of you who don't know, sushi-grade, also referred to as "sashimi-grade", is an unregulated marketing term that indicates the fish is of high-quality, fresh, and has been handled properly to be safe for raw consumption. It's crucial to only use fish and seafood with this label to prevent any foodborne illness.

Next time you're thinking of hosting some friends and family over for dinner, impress them by laying a beautiful spread of homemade sushi — who knows, you might just be crowned best chef of the group. Use this list as your guide to the 6 best and easiest to prepare fish for homemade sushi that never failed me or my fellow coworkers on the prep station.