Why Is Otoro Tuna So Expensive?

The world of sushi and sashimi is vast and complicated. From understanding what actually makes sushi and sashimi different to understanding the differences between different sushi meats, such as yellowfin vs bluefin tuna, the fine details and wealth of knowledge that goes into making sushi is quite fascinating. This same knowledge is often what determines the price behind certain types of sushi.

Out of all the types of fish out there, otoro tuna is one of the most expensive in the sushi world. Although tuna in general can be costly due to its scarcity, this particular cut of tuna costs even more because of its rich flavor and tender texture. In the sushi world, it has a quality equivalent to a well marbled premium steak.

On top of being noticeably rich and flavorful, bluefin tuna are becoming more and more scarce due to overfishing. Combined with the fact that older, more mature bluefin tuna typically have better quality meat, it is getting harder and harder to get otoro tuna. Thus, the price is scaled to match.