13 Tuna Dishes Commonly Eaten In Japan
Seafood is undoubtedly the predominant protein source eaten in Japan, and tuna is by far the most esteemed and favored. As a Japanese-American who has worked as the head chef of an esteemed Japanese restaurant, my upbringing taught me how essential fish, but especially tuna, is throughout the country and its cuisine.
There is an array of tuna species used in Japanese cuisine. The five most prevalent are Bluefin (Southern, Pacific, and Atlantic), Bigeye, Yellowtail, Skipjack, and Albacore tuna. The entire fish is utilized in numerous ways, from head to tail. Whether it's sashimi, grilled, or fried, not a single piece of tuna is discarded, so eating almost every part of the fish is not unusual. The dedication and craftsmanship that go into butchering a whole tuna are a world unto themselves.
Alongside unraveling the sophisticated world of tuna, I realized the average home cook doesn't actually know the true principles of Japanese cuisine. It's mostly centered around broad cooking techniques rather than specific recipes. Japanese cooking techniques are simplified into five main categories: "nama" (to cut), "niru" (to simmer in liquid), "yaku" (to cook with direct or indirect heat), "musu" (to steam), and "ageru" (to deep fry). All of these techniques are useful for everyday kitchen practices, especially when cooking tuna dishes. Here are 13 tuna dishes commonly eaten in Japan.
Tuna sashimi
For those who aren't acquainted with the world of Japanese cuisine, sashimi consists of sliced raw fish and is revered as a delicacy with tuna as the crown jewel. Segmented into pieces using specific cuts, each section varies in taste, texture, and flavor. In short, the fish is divided into two categories: akami and toro.
The bright red akami encompasses the upper back, the leanest part of the tuna. It has three separate areas: the highest quality is senaka, the second is sekami, and the third is seshimo. Sushi chefs frequently utilize these three parts because it's the largest and cheapest area.
The toro is the outer layers and belly of the tuna. This area contains the most prized cuts in the upper belly or the harakami where the legendary otoro lies. This slice of sashimi is the most sought-after, thanks to its luxurious fat and marbling. It's one of the most coveted bites among tuna connoisseurs. Second is the chutoro, which is another fatty area in the lower belly of the fish called haranaka. It's a bit cheaper compared to otoro, but it doesn't lack flavor whatsoever.
The hoho-niku is in the upper cheek and the kamatoro is in the lower cheek, both being particularly favorable. All of these treasured cuts are no match for the noten, the rarest tuna sashimi of them all. Located on the crown of its head, the appeal lies in its flavor and limited availability since the whole fish has two pieces.
Tuna tataki
Tuna tataki is a signature Japanese dish frequently eaten throughout the country. The golden-seared exterior and raw interior are distinct features of this tasty dish. It's typically made with Yellowfin tuna that is flash-seared in neutral oil and then cut into thick slices, showcasing its delectable raw center. The tuna can be coated in dried sesame seeds, or nori can be added to give some extra crunch and flavor. However, the ultimate umami topping is furikake, a Japanese condiment containing a mixture of dried seaweed, sesame seeds, fish, sugar, and salt. Tuna tataki shines with citrusy sauces, like ponzu. A squeeze of lemon is a great way to add some acidity, and grated daikon radish will give it a kick of freshness.
Like many Japanese dishes, tataki is a cooking preparation and isn't just allocated to tuna. Almost all fish served raw in Japan can be found in this way of preparation. The most common is Yellowtail tuna. However, bonito — a fish similar to mackerel — is the original protein for this dish. Bonito tataki originated in the Tosa area, now referred to as the Kochi prefecture. The dish was created in the 17th century when the ruling lord, Kazutoyo Yamauchi, banned consuming raw bonito due to hygienic concerns. Thus, the local people invented tataki to disguise the raw center underneath its seared crust. Thankfully, enjoying the tasty tataki isn't so secretive anymore. Tuna tataki is a common dish eaten in restaurants and households throughout Japan.
Tekkadon
Tekkadon is a type of donburi — a Japanese rice bowl dish — that features sliced raw tuna served over a warm bed of rice for a quick and easy meal. This light, refreshing dish is a great option for those hot summer days when you want to forget about the heat and ditch your oven. Tekkadon typically features Atlantic Bluefin tuna, specifically the cuts from the akami area. The tuna rests on a bed of sushi rice, which is flavored with rice vinegar, sugar, and salt.
The sliced tuna can be quickly marinated in a lightly sweetened sauce called menetesuyu, a lightly concentrated sauce made from sake, mirin, soy sauce, kombu, and dried bonito flakes. However, the spicy option has grown in popularity recently. The sauce is made from a combination of Japanese mayonnaise, spicy paste, and sesame oil. The donburi is easily recognizable from a towering pile of sliced green onions, tart pickled ginger, toasted nori flakes, and, of course, the thick, bright red slices from the akami cut — hence why the name starts with "tekka," which means iron fire since the slices of the raw tuna resemble the glow of a hot iron.
Tuna mayo onigiri
Tuna mayo onigiri is a beloved staple in the world of onigiri. For the uninitiated, an onigiri is a Japanese rice ball formed in a triangular or circular shape wrapped in nori. The rice ball is seasoned with salt and filled with just about anything you can imagine. You can find them in convenience stores and onigiri restaurants packed with fish, pickled vegetables, meat, or the iconic tuna mayo combination. The onigiri is packaged in a unique plastic wrapper design with outer and inner layers protecting the nori from the rice, ensuring everything stays crisp and fresh.
With each bite from the tuna mayo onigiri, you get a delicious mouth full of salty rice, crispy nori, and the tasty staple tuna mixture. The pocket-sized snack is a perfect portable takeaway lunch for work, school, or when you're on the run. The onigiri has been Japan's most popular go-to meal from convenience stores and specialty restaurants for years. The tuna mayo onigiri combination has been the preferred choice in Japan since 1983. The creamy filling was, oddly enough, invented by a product developer at 7-Eleven. The salty tuna pairs impeccably well with the umami Japanese mayo, adding an undeniable level of creamy goodness.
Tekkamaki
Tekkamaki is a maki or rolled sushi filled with Bluefin tuna. The rice is seasoned with vinegar, sugar, and salt, and then a sliced strip of akami tuna is placed in the center. Afterward, it is tightly rolled with a toasted sheet of nori. The maki sushi roll can be filled with various kinds of seafood, such as tuna, salmon, or crab, and vegetables, including cucumbers, avocados, or radishes. In traditional sushi making, the maki is supposed to be cut into six pieces and is the exact length of the sushi chef's "makisu," a woven bamboo mat used when making sushi.
Tekkamaki specifically uses Bluefin tuna, but this maki roll can be found in a variety of different akami and toro cuts from the fish. Whether it's the ultra-fatty otoro or the lean akamai cut, tekkamaki is the ideal bite-sized tuna snack. Japanese chefs invented the tekkamaki to satisfy gamblers seeking a quick meal before trying their chances at the "tekkaba," or gambling room. Maki means "rolled" in Japanese, hence coining the name "tekkamaki" for this scrumptious tuna delight. Leave your California sushi rolls with imitation crab meat in the past and try the delicious tekkamaki the next time you're at the sushi bar.
Aburi toro
Aburi is the Japanese word for grilled or flame-seared. It's a style of nigiri that utilizes a kitchen torch to flame fish with fire, rendering and blistering its fat. This style of nigiri was popularized by sushi chefs in the late Edo period of Japan. The amusing cooking technique pairs flawlessly with otoro, the fatty cut from the tuna's belly. The kitchen torch method was fabricated to increase the umami flavor of the fish by melting the fat and exposing its inherent flavorful oils, making the succulent otoro an excellent choice. The torch scorches the tuna, slightly charring the surface while also adding a pleasant aroma and taste from the blackened fat.
Aburi toro is generally paired with tangy Japanese mayonnaise and yuzu kosho, a fermented spicy paste made from the Japanese citrus yuzu, green chili peppers, and salt. The combination of luxurious creaminess from the Japanese mayonnaise and the tuna otoro matched with zesty yuzu kosho is a phenomenal harmony of flavors. Next time you're sitting at the sushi bar, don't forget to order the finger-licking aburi toro, and try not to become mesmerized by the flames.
Tuna shuto
Yearning for an extra salty umami punch? Try adding a bit of tuna shuto — the salt-cured fish paste will surely elevate any dish. If you're not already in the know, tuna shuto paste is made by salt-curing the innards of tuna for many months to create the briny aged paste. It isn't just limited to tuna — the piquant paste can be created with bonito, mackerel, salmon, and other fishes found in Japanese cuisine.
However, tuna shuto is a particularly prized delicacy since Japanese chefs tend to only utilize the rarest and most exquisite parts of tuna while preparing shuto. As a result, tuna is the preferred choice over the other shuto varieties.
Tuna shuto can be used in numerous dishes and recipes. It is commonly utilized as a garnish on fish dishes or rice bowls, tofu, soups, noodles, and boatloads of other Japanese specialties. Shuto is often referred to as "Japanese anchovies" due to its long aging process, pungency, and assertive flavor. In Japanese households, it's common to add a bit of tuna shuto paste in replace of anchovies when cooking Italian pasta dishes — consequently creating the infamous tuna cream pasta.
Tuna cream pasta
If you're craving a creamy and cheesy meal packed with umami flavor, look no further — Japanese tuna cream pasta is a top-notch choice that'll satisfy any appetite. Pasta might not seem like an ordinary Japanese household pantry item, but it's used a lot more than you think.
The fusion between Japanese and Italian cuisine is referred to as Wafu-Italian, a method of cooking that combines the rich flavors and techniques of both countries. Tuna cream pasta is a staple meal in Japanese homes and is a prominent by-product of this tantalizing fusion cuisine. The sauce has a delectable cream base and is flavored with sauteed onions, garlic, and toasted black pepper. Right before the cream is thickened into velvety goodness, canned tuna is added and stirred into the sauce. The canned tuna practically melts away into the luscious sauce. Once the cooked pasta is combined, you're left with a perfectly glossy, totally delicious Wafu-Italian delight. The hearty meal is economical, comforting, and extremely tasty. Whenever you want a low-effort meal packed with umami flavor, try making this multicultural, harmonious dish.
Negitoro
Referred to as the beef tartare of Japanese cuisine, Negitoro is the brilliant combination of finely minced raw tuna with sliced green onions. You can find it served in a sushi roll, hand roll, on top of a rice bowl, or simply served on its own. Sushi chefs make it by scraping the leftover meat and fat pieces from the bones of the tuna, guaranteeing they're utilizing every ounce of the mouth-watering meat.
The original name of the dish was negitoru, which translates to scrape or chip away in the Japanese language. Over time, the name was adapted to simply negitoro, negi means green onions, and toro means tuna belly. The cooking technique of negitoru is still prevalent when making this gastronomic delicacy. However, if sushi chefs don't have access to tuna bones, they'll most likely use belly-cut otoro. Negitoro is a smart choice if you want to taste the full flavors of the fat and oils from the tuna. Paired with seasoned sushi rice, toasted nori, and refreshing green onions, it's truly the perfect harmony.
Tuna ochazuke
If you're dreaming of a hearty, warming meal to help you roll through the cold winter season, tuna ochazuke couldn't be a better choice. To provide some background information, ochazuke is a cooking technique in which you pour steaming hot green tea, fish stock, or water on top of a bowl of rice. This tea-over-rich dish is perfect for leftover tuna, rice, and extra broth you may have lying in the fridge. In Japanese grocery stores, you can find ochazuke instant soup packets containing dried bonito, seaweed, and sesame seeds — it is filled with umami flavor.
Canned tuna or the cheaper cuts of Bluefin and Yellowtail tuna is the preferred protein base among Japanese households. However, ochazuke can be found with a variety of different fish, seafood, meat, and vegetables. It'll be hard to find tuna ochazuke or any type of ochazuke in restaurants around the country since it's typically eaten at home for a quick and easy meal.
Tuna katsu
Anything coated in panko that's deep-fried to perfection is hard to turn down, and tuna katsu is no expectation. Tuna katsu is a variation of katsu, a deep-fried panko-crusted meat cutlet. Similar to pork schnitzel, the Japanese use panko instead of typical Western-style breadcrumbs. Panko breadcrumbs are made from steamed crustless loaves of bread and processed into fine flakes. The coarse texture gives the breadcrumbs more surface area resulting in a superior crisp crust.
Tuna katsu is commonly found in tonkatsu restaurants, specifically specializing in katsu, or at izakaya — a Japanese bar serving small dishes accompanied by alcoholic beverages. The dish is gently fried in oil and typically kept raw in the center. It's cut into thick slices, drizzled with a sweetened soy sauce, and served with a bed of green cabbage, adding some balance to the greasy fried cutlet. A squeeze of lemon will give the fried specialty a necessary acidic punch. Everything from the crispy, crunchy panko breading, to the succulent and tender tuna is heavenly. Enjoying a tuna katsu is the quickest way to get instant satisfaction and is truly a dish worth trying the next time you're in Japan.
Tuna nitsuke
Another commonly eaten tuna dish in Japan is the rustic tuna nitsuke. This dish has a similar texture and taste to braised meat. However, it's ready for you to enjoy in a quarter of the time. Nitsuke is derived from the Japanese cooking technique "niru," which translates to "simmer." This is a common technique used throughout the cuisine and nitsuke is an absolute classic. You can eat any seafood, meat, or vegetable you desire for nitsuke — although tuna is the best choice. The tuna turns into a light fluffy texture with a delectable buttery flavor. This is a great alternative for people who can't bear the idea of eating raw tuna, but still want to try the scrumptious fish.
The intensely concentrated broth is made with a few ingredients: sake, soy sauce, mirin, sugar, and ginger, creating a symphony of absolutely exquisite flavors. The tuna is parboiled to extract any impurities or odor in a process called "shimofuri," and then it is gently simmered in the broth for around 4-6 minutes, resulting in a perfectly cooked tuna fillet that'll completely melt in your mouth.