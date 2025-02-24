Seafood is undoubtedly the predominant protein source eaten in Japan, and tuna is by far the most esteemed and favored. As a Japanese-American who has worked as the head chef of an esteemed Japanese restaurant, my upbringing taught me how essential fish, but especially tuna, is throughout the country and its cuisine.

There is an array of tuna species used in Japanese cuisine. The five most prevalent are Bluefin (Southern, Pacific, and Atlantic), Bigeye, Yellowtail, Skipjack, and Albacore tuna. The entire fish is utilized in numerous ways, from head to tail. Whether it's sashimi, grilled, or fried, not a single piece of tuna is discarded, so eating almost every part of the fish is not unusual. The dedication and craftsmanship that go into butchering a whole tuna are a world unto themselves.

Alongside unraveling the sophisticated world of tuna, I realized the average home cook doesn't actually know the true principles of Japanese cuisine. It's mostly centered around broad cooking techniques rather than specific recipes. Japanese cooking techniques are simplified into five main categories: "nama" (to cut), "niru" (to simmer in liquid), "yaku" (to cook with direct or indirect heat), "musu" (to steam), and "ageru" (to deep fry). All of these techniques are useful for everyday kitchen practices, especially when cooking tuna dishes. Here are 13 tuna dishes commonly eaten in Japan.