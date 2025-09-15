21 Old-School Dining Etiquette Rules No One Follows Anymore

In the not too distant past, if you were invited to attend a formal meal at a restaurant or in someone's home, you were expected to adhere to some basic rules of etiquette, like placing your napkin on your lap or navigating a fully set table. These classic rules of etiquette emerged in the French courts, where behavior was strictly prescribed. They filtered into more mainstream dining with the codification of French cuisine in the 19th century by chefs like Marie-Antoine Carême and were adopted by cultures across the globe.

While some of these rules are still followed in fine-dining settings, many of them have become antiquated as society has become less formal as a whole. Today, whether you are eating out or hanging at someone's house, meals tend to be more about relaxing in a casual setting and gathering with others without any pressure. Though they differ around the world, for the most part, a lot of these old-school dining etiquette rules have gone by the wayside.