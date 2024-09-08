7 Rules Of Fine-Dining Etiquette To Follow, And 7 You Can Completely Ignore

For newcomers to fine dining, one of the most intimidating elements of the meal is the complexity of the table settings. You may see several wine glasses in front of you, and instead of getting just a knife, a fork, and a spoon, you will likely encounter two or more of each, in different shapes and sizes. This can be enough to send you into decision paralysis: Which of these are you supposed to use, and when?

Fortunately, a simple principle can get you through the meal with your dignity intact. "Always start with the outermost utensils and work your way in with each course," Jamila Musayeva said. This means the first fork and knife you use will be the ones furthest from your plate. As for the rest of your place setting, Richie Frieman offers the memory hook BMW (bread, meal, and water, ordered from left to right): Your bread plate is to the left of the main dish plate, and your water should be behind it and to the right. "This way, you're not saying, 'Is that my drink?' after 20 minutes," Frieman explained. And if you find yourself with an especially baffling array of silverware and glasses, Lisa Mirza Grotts shares a pro tip for faking it with style: "Think of Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman" and mimic what the person across from you is doing," she advised.

