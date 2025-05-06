The Fine Dining Etiquette Rule You Should Never Break, No Matter How Hungry You Are

Nikesha Tannehill Tyson says you use a knife and fork even when eating traditional handheld foods like fried chicken or pizza. Nor should you be tempted to peel and eat the shrimp, she adds, noting you'll likely be given a seafood fork or other appropriate utensil to extract the meat from the shell. "In fine dining, the principle is refinement. You're expected to interact with your food in a way that minimizes mess and maintains decorum."

It is important to remember that etiquette rules differ across the globe. There are parts of the world where it is socially acceptable to eat with your hands, like Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. There are also some foods you are expected to eat with your hands. Asparagus spears, for example, are considered finger food, especially now that the old rules of asparagus etiquette, calling for the spears to be first cut in half, no longer apply. If you're unsure of the proper protocol in a formal setting, Tannehill Tyson says, "it's best to follow the lead of your host or observe how others are eating." You can also discreetly seek advice from the staff.

That rule applies to some foods even where a fork, at least, is required. If you're twirling spaghetti, put down that spoon. Twirl the pasta against the side of the plate and, Tannehill Tyson says, "no slurping. please."