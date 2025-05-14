Ina Garten's Top Tips For Setting The Table At Your Next Dinner Party

If you want cooking advice that focuses on making things simple and realistic, you turn to Ina Garten. The same goes for advice about dinner parties and entertaining. Garten has repeatedly centered simplicity and ease whenever she's shown how to set a table, with "How easy is that?" becoming one of her best-known catchphrases. This is a person who advocates for store-bought over homemade if the store-bought version is perfectly tasty and the homemade version is arduous and exhausting. There's no reason why place settings, centerpieces, and the theme of your dinner party have to be complicated in her view.

When you set a table, you don't want the visuals to steal the entire spotlight from the conversation. The point of a dinner party is to have good food with people you want to be with and talk to, and a nicely set table is just one aspect of the whole party. Garten delivers — her tips for setting the table at your next dinner party are surprisingly easy and practical. If you want to hold a gathering, but you're worried about not being able to put together a fancy dining environment, take a look at Garten's tips so you can breathe easily.