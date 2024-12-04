The Correct Way To Swirl Wine Before Tasting

Seeing, swirling, sniffing, sipping, and savoring — these are the five "S's" of wine tasting. It can feel intimidating to be next to a true wine connoisseur as they go through these steps, and understanding the mechanics of the swirl can be particularly tricky. It's easier to "fake it as you make it" when you sip and smell, but the swirl takes a bit more practice. And the swirl isn't just to look like you know what you're doing — it helps to observe the wine better and release more aroma.

The key to swirling properly is to start small — nothing shows you're an amateur more than sloshing wine out onto the floor. There are a few techniques for holding the wine glass correctly: It can be kept on the table or lifted, and it should be held by the stem. Make small, tight circles, and not too fast, but you do want a continuous, rolling motion. Don't be that person with a big, showy swirling technique — keep the glass low and the motion controlled.

How long do you swirl for? For a few seconds is fine — around 5-10 — and even up to a minute of swirling is acceptable. There is no need for continuous swirling; after the first sip, focus on savoring. Each different style of wine glass will feel differently when swirling; be careful with the smaller bowls. Pro tip: Practice with water in a wine glass to get the hang of it!