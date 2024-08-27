Pico De Gallo Is Your Secret Shortcut For Guacamole In A Pinch
Somewhere between from-scratch guacamole and the store-bought green stuff you buy on game day sits a dish of chunky mashed avocado stuffed full of your favorite deli pico de gallo. This snack hack gives you the benefit of the fresh guacamole without forcing you chop up the small bits of tomato and onion that most of your favorite guac recipes call for.
To make this nearly homemade guacamole, you'll need a fresh avocado or two and some pico de gallo, plus whatever additional spices tickle your tastebuds. To keep it proportionate, you'll want to think about some measurement conversions. The primary ones you'll concern yourself with are the tomato and the avocado that usually gets tossed into a guacamole recipe. Most feature one to two tomatoes, along with one small onion. Two roma tomatoes equals about one cup of chopped tomatoes. One avocado measures about one cup of your favorite chopped green fruit.
Since a classic pico de gallo recipe is mostly chopped tomatoes with a bit of onion and cilantro mixed in, you may be able to do a one-to-one ratio of avocado to pico de gallo. Do keep in mind that some pico can be a bit watery in the container, so straining it may be a logical step before adding the pico to your chopped avocado. Finish up your efforts by mixing in your favorite spices and seasonings. And, it probably goes without saying, don't forget to ripen your avocado for the best results.
Additional homemade guacamole tips
Certainly, most grocery store delis offer a ready supply of guacamole offerings to choose from. However, there are some advantages to this almost-homemade version of your favorite green dip. First, it allows you to use up any extra pico or avocados you have that may be on the verge of giving up the ghost. Just mix them together for a quick dip to go with corn chips or chopped. Or top a salad with it for a flavorful dressing that's beats store-bought fare.
Second, this allows you to tweak your guacamole to your liking. Want more garlic salt? You can add it. Ditto for diced jalapeno pepper or even a bit of Sriracha. Finally, your favorite avocado dip may run out at the store near big events, like the Super Bowl. Having some options to make a from-scratch –- or nearly so –- version of it gives you more options.
As for storing the dip in the unlikely event that you have leftovers, consider this final guac-y hack. Slice a white onion and place it in with your concoction before sealing it up. The onion's sulfur puts the brakes on the avocado's browning cycle. And that's a darn good thing, too, because you don't want to open a container of brown goo when it comes time for you to have a second helping of your new favorite homemade green dip. For more tips, be sure to check out Ina Garten's advice for chunky guacamole.