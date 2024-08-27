Pico De Gallo Is Your Secret Shortcut For Guacamole In A Pinch

Somewhere between from-scratch guacamole and the store-bought green stuff you buy on game day sits a dish of chunky mashed avocado stuffed full of your favorite deli pico de gallo. This snack hack gives you the benefit of the fresh guacamole without forcing you chop up the small bits of tomato and onion that most of your favorite guac recipes call for.

To make this nearly homemade guacamole, you'll need a fresh avocado or two and some pico de gallo, plus whatever additional spices tickle your tastebuds. To keep it proportionate, you'll want to think about some measurement conversions. The primary ones you'll concern yourself with are the tomato and the avocado that usually gets tossed into a guacamole recipe. Most feature one to two tomatoes, along with one small onion. Two roma tomatoes equals about one cup of chopped tomatoes. One avocado measures about one cup of your favorite chopped green fruit.

Since a classic pico de gallo recipe is mostly chopped tomatoes with a bit of onion and cilantro mixed in, you may be able to do a one-to-one ratio of avocado to pico de gallo. Do keep in mind that some pico can be a bit watery in the container, so straining it may be a logical step before adding the pico to your chopped avocado. Finish up your efforts by mixing in your favorite spices and seasonings. And, it probably goes without saying, don't forget to ripen your avocado for the best results.

