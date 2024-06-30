The Absolute Best Beef Cuts For Rich, Savory Pho

Pho is arguably the crown jewel of Vietnamese cuisine. Warm and wholesome, this soupy noodle dish (which is different from ramen) can be found at just about every Vietnamese restaurant and has been the go-to breakfast for Vietnamese and many others around the world for decades. While the rich bone broth and flat rice noodles are both essential components of a well-made bowl of pho, for many, the true star is the thinly sliced beef. To achieve the perfect texture and flavor, the meat should be tender but not overly marbled, which means that not just any cut will do.

Advertisement

Vietnamese chefs use a variety of beef cuts for their pho, depending on availability and the specific version they're preparing. However, some of the most popular choices are typically shank, flank steak, brisket, and tenderloin. If you know your meat, you'll notice that most of these are on the lean side. Leaner cuts of beef are often preferred because they don't overwhelm your palate with fat when you take a bite. While a little marbling is desirable for tenderness, the recurring theme for pho is the leaner the cut, the better the final dish will come out.