Stout Vs Imperial Stout: What's The Difference Between These Beers?

If you've ever seen an imperial stout labeled as a "Russian imperial stout," that is actually the drink's full name. This is where it gets a little confusing: the imperial stout is not actually from Russia, it also emerged from England like the original stout mentioned above. It was brewed in England with the intention of exporting it to the Baltic Sea countries where a stronger flavor and alcohol content was preferred in the colder weather. "Russian" was attached to the title because it was particularly popular with the royal Russian court of Czarina Catherine the Great. The stronger ABV and extra addition of hops also played the role of preserving the beer when barrels of it were shipped across the sea.

Although a Russian imperial stout is the original of the strong, aged stout, an American imperial stout also exists. While Russian imperial stouts have a more classic, straight-forward flavor, the American version often plays around with the flavors — it's common to have the addition of ingredients like vanilla, chocolate, coffee, or to even be barrel-aged. Both styles are brewed longer than the average stout, typically falling between 8-12% ABV.

Overall, imperial stouts tend to be one of the darkest, strongest beers on the market. They often come at a higher price tag, too — the long brewing time, aging process, and the addition of specialty ingredients add to the cost.