For More Flavorful Stews, There's One Type Of Ale You Should Pour In

For many, as the temperature drops and the daylight hours gradually get shorter and shorter, you know winter is coming. And for those who absolutely love cooking up some hearty soups and stews, there's perhaps no better news than this. Late fall and winter often screams stew season to many, and there's a panoply of delicious and warming recipes to cook up. And while it's definitely important to avoid the common mistakes when making beef stew, it's also wise to think about what you can add to optimize your stew's flavor. In this case, that addition comes in the form of a richly-brewed ingredient.

It's not uncommon to add some malty ale to various stew recipes for an extra hearty kick, but you should remember that not all ales are created equal. While there are different categories of ale on the market, a brown ale will provide the satisfying balance of malty depth without getting into overly-bitter territory. So save a bottle of your preferred brown ale — it can be just as enjoyable in a stew as it is in a pint glass.