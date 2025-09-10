This Easy 2-Ingredient Burnt Sugar Syrup Will Elevate Your Coffee, Cocktails And Desserts
If your favorite coffee shop is stocked with different flavored syrups, you enjoy playing around with different flavor combinations, and you're looking to save a few bucks on your flavored latte routine, look no further than this simple DIY burnt sugar syrup. It calls for just two basic ingredients that you most definitely already have on hand. If you're into a balance of bitter, sweet, and smoky notes, this burnt sugar syrup might be exactly what you need for a nuanced sip of coffee, to drizzle over waffles or ice cream, add to your favorite cocktail, and much more.
To make the syrup, simply reach for a bag of sugar and some water, and you're set. Combine them in a saucepan and stir constantly till the sugar melts, then until the sugar appears "burnt," which you can tell once the sugar turns dark brown, starts to foam a bit, and gets smoky. While the burnt sugar itself might not be on the list of food items that taste wetter with some added char, it's certainly the foundation for a smooth syrup that adds a layer of complexity to your recipes. Remove the sugar from the heat and carefully add hot water — it will still splatter, but less with hot than cold water. From start to finish, in about 20 minutes, you'll have a rich, caramel-like syrup that's ready to shine in many tasty creations.
Switch up the flavors of your syrup
A burnt sugar syrup puts a sophisticated spin on a basic simple syrup, and can be used in a variety of ways where you might use simple syrup. When going the DIY route, you can opt for your preferred type of sugar to make the syrup. The choice of sugar itself can have an effect on the final flavor. For instance, cane sugar, unlike its more refined counterpart, granulated sugar, still retains some of its molasses-like notes and delivers a result that pairs beautifully with spiced baked goods. Sounds like the perfect pick for all things "pumpkin spice season." Brown sugar, on the other hand, offers bolder undertones of the molasses flavor when compared to white sugar varieties.
You could also explore flavor infusions to pair with the bittersweet smokiness. Adding a few sticks of cinnamon during the cooking process infuses the syrup with a spicy sweetness, which could work wonders in a warming cup of apple cider. Cardamom can impart a Middle Eastern flair to your morning coffee. For a sprinkle of summer, simmer some peaches into the mix and gear up to bust out your inner mixologist. With easy ideas like these, you can skip the store-bought syrups and instead make your own variety pack of homemade syrups, which also make thoughtful presents for the holiday season.