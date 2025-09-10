This Easy 2-Ingredient Burnt Sugar Syrup Will Elevate Your Coffee, Cocktails And Desserts

If your favorite coffee shop is stocked with different flavored syrups, you enjoy playing around with different flavor combinations, and you're looking to save a few bucks on your flavored latte routine, look no further than this simple DIY burnt sugar syrup. It calls for just two basic ingredients that you most definitely already have on hand. If you're into a balance of bitter, sweet, and smoky notes, this burnt sugar syrup might be exactly what you need for a nuanced sip of coffee, to drizzle over waffles or ice cream, add to your favorite cocktail, and much more.

To make the syrup, simply reach for a bag of sugar and some water, and you're set. Combine them in a saucepan and stir constantly till the sugar melts, then until the sugar appears "burnt," which you can tell once the sugar turns dark brown, starts to foam a bit, and gets smoky. While the burnt sugar itself might not be on the list of food items that taste wetter with some added char, it's certainly the foundation for a smooth syrup that adds a layer of complexity to your recipes. Remove the sugar from the heat and carefully add hot water — it will still splatter, but less with hot than cold water. From start to finish, in about 20 minutes, you'll have a rich, caramel-like syrup that's ready to shine in many tasty creations.