6 Pineapple Flavored Liquors, Ranked
Pineapple is a staple flavor in the world of bartending, and you can find the juice behind any bar worth its salt. After all, pineapple has tropical vibes for days and all the summertime appeal you could want. I mean, piña colada, anyone? Yes, please! With this in mind, it's no surprise prominent liquor brands are taking the middleman — i.e., pineapple juice — out of the equation and infusing their spirits with the drool-worthy flavor from the start. You can find everything from whiskey to rum to scotch boasting the taste, no mixers or added ingredients required. Is pineapple-flavored liquor any good, though? It's pretty safe to assume pineapple vodka and rum would be fairly tasty, but is something like pineapple scotch an abomination?
On a quest to find out whether or not pineapple-flavored liquors are worth your consideration, I tasted six popular options. I also ranked them based on price, taste, versatility, and mass appeal. While some hit the mark and even exceeded my expectations, others weren't so appealing. A more in-depth explanation of my ranking methodology can be found at the end, but we'll have time for that later. For now, let's see how the six pineapple liquors I tried measured up, and whether or not you should pick up a bottle the next time you're at the store.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
6. Buchanan's Pineapple Scotch Whisky
Coming in dead last is Buchanan's Pineapple Scotch Whisky. I'll be up front with you, too. I detest scotch, so it didn't really stand a chance in this competition. I think it tastes like a dirty Band-Aid, and how anyone could enjoy it is beyond me. Plus, at about $32 to $45 a bottle, it's the priciest liquor I sampled. However, that being said, Buchanan's Pineapple is the best scotch I've ever tried.
As noted, I went into my taste test of Buchanan's Pineapple Scotch Whisky with some reservations, but when I opened the bottle, I didn't get punched in the face with the signature scotch aroma I'm accustomed to. Instead, pineapple was at the forefront. A few more sniffs and I detected the peaty scent lingering below, but it was off to a decent start.
Once I moved on to tasting my neat pour (one of the only acceptable ways to drink scotch), I was again pleasantly surprised. Thankfully for my palate, the pineapple flavor was front and center. I still got a bit of burn as it went down, which I expected, but it was shockingly smooth and satisfying. A couple more sips and the peaty scotch flavors became more apparent — they were there, just subtle — and I can admit that it wasn't bad at all. Considering I came into the tasting thinking pineapple-flavored scotch would be an abomination, I was impressed. Not that impressed, though, because it's still scotch. Yuck.
5. Jim Beam Pineapple Bourbon Whiskey
Next up in my ranking is Jim Beam Pineapple Bourbon Whiskey, and you know what? It isn't anything to write home about, either. It's slightly tastier than Buchanan's because it lacks the dirty Band-Aid flavor I utterly detest, and it certainly comes at a lower price (about $16 per bottle). Even so, left to my own devices, I wouldn't buy it — that's for sure.
Unfortunately for Jim Beam, its spot near the bottom of my list isn't too surprising because, in our ranking of Jim Beam flavors, pineapple came in last place. My guess is this is a result of its overly saccharine flavor. Seriously, it is ridiculously sweet. It is tricky to detect any semblance of whiskey underneath, which goes for the aroma as well. Instead, it gives me tons of tropical vibes, and it tastes and smells almost exclusively like pineapple. If you aren't a huge fan of bourbon, Jim Beam Pineapple Bourbon Whiskey could make a great entry point if you are interested in becoming more acquainted with the spirit. Still, it won't prepare you for an authentic-tasting version of bourbon. Think of it more like an alternative to Fireball, albeit a less spicy one. It's easy to drink straight, but I wouldn't go so far as to recommend it. Sorry, not sorry. Moving on ...
4. Rum Chata Pineapple Cream Liqueur
Rum Chata Pineapple Cream Liqueur is the first bottle in my ranking that I thoroughly enjoyed and could see myself purchasing again. It is far from the strongest of the bunch; it only boasts a measly 13.75% alcohol by volume (ABV), but it has a delectable flavor just about anyone could love (minus our lactose-intolerant friends, of course).
Rum Chata is known for being uber creamy, and the pineapple rendition stays true to the trend. Just like the brand's other flavors, the cream tastes high-quality as well, so full marks on that. However, it lacks the bold pineapple flavor found in the rums and vodka to come. It definitely tastes like pineapple, but it isn't the only thing it has going for it. I think it would be delicious in a piña colada, frozen or not, and it is also tasty enough to drink straight. I would, however, chill it first. Other than that, I struggle to see how else to use it in cocktails. Unlike regular Rum Chata, I wouldn't add it to coffee, so it is not versatile. The only other thing that comes to mind is adding a splash to baked goods.
The main reasons Rum Chata Pineapple Cream Liqueur doesn't score a better spot in my ranking are the low ABV and the elevated price tag — a bottle cost me $25.99, and everything that ranks higher costs $15 or less. The lack of versatility certainly doesn't help, either.
3. Malibu Pineapple Rum
Most of us already know that the classic coconut-flavored Malibu Rum has it going on — it's arguably the best liquor to add to Baja Blast and so much more — so I was pretty excited to give the pineapple version a try. Fortunately, as you can see by its third-place ranking, it didn't let me down. I bought a bottle for $14.99, and its ABV is 21%, so its price and potency easily beat Rum Chata (in fourth place). In addition, I enjoyed the flavor and aroma significantly more.
Malibu Pineapple Rum had a potent pineapple aroma that won't go unnoticed, and I really liked that about it. Lucky for us, the flavor backed up the scent as well. Oh man, was it smooth, too. I got a little burn on the back end, so it still tasted like booze, but it went down really nicely. Actually, it was smooth enough that I would drink it on the rocks, no mixer needed. Even so, it also has lots of potential in the world of cocktails, so versatility isn't an issue. Everything from tropical rum drinks to mules to martinis will shine with a helping hand from Malibu Pineapple Rum.
There's nothing wrong with Malibu Pineapple Rum, per se, but when compared to my top two picks, it trails behind in potency and price. For my money, I'd rather go for one of them, but this makes a fantastic backup when they aren't readily available.
2. New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka
We've discussed quite a few types of pineapple liquor thus far, and it's finally time for vodka to make its debut — in a reputable second-place spot at that. Enter New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka. Not only is it super versatile, like any decent vodka, but it also has a delicious pineapple flavor that knows success isn't always achieved by being the loudest voice, er flavor, in the room. Basically, the pineapple taste isn't as potent as something like Malibu, but it gives the vodka beneath room to breathe in a delightful way. Overall, I found it to be clean, crisp, and smooth.
Another reason to swoon for New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka is that it features a relatively potent 35% ABV, which is much higher than Rum Chata or Malibu. In addition, a bottle only cost me about $12. Heck yeah! The near-perfect balance of vodka to pineapple flavor also ensures it stays extremely versatile, making it an excellent pick for a broad range of cocktails. After I got through my initial taste test, where I drank it straight, I turned a pour of it into an unbelievably tasty Moscow mule. I recommend you do the same, either with ginger beer or ginger ale.
The only reason New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka didn't come out on top is that I could have used a touch more pineapple. It's nicely balanced, but with just a hair more pineapple, it would have taken home the gold medal. Nicely done, New Amsterdam!
1. Bacardi Pineapple Rum
The clear winner in my ranking of popular pineapple liquors is none other than Bacardi Pineapple Rum! As a rum, adding a pineapple flavor just makes sense. I mean, can you even count how many rum drinks contain pineapple? I can't. Specific type of spirit aside, this has a fantastic price point — I snagged my bottle for about $13 — it features a 35% ABV, and the taste is, well, second-to-none. Seriously? What's not to love?
Bacardi Pineapple Rum has a pleasing pineapple aroma that's noticeable but not overpowering (like Malibu or Jim Beam). I hesitate to say it because I don't want to turn anyone off, but it almost smells like a premium sunscreen. Fortunately, it doesn't taste like one. Every sip gave me a yummy pineapple flavor backed up by quality rum. There was virtually zero burn, although it did give my belly a warming effect (something I like). As a result, it is a dream come true for countless cocktails, like daiquiris, mules, Mai Tais, and so much more. Heck, even a plain Bacardi Pineapple Rum and soda water would hit the spot. It's also a fantastic rum for mojitos. In fact, I made mojitos for a group of friends with the rest of my bottle, and they were a huge hit. As noted, mojitos are just the tip of the iceberg, though, or should I say sand dune? Get a bottle for yourself, and you'll be glad you did.
Methodology
As a bartender for 10 years, a craft cocktail connoisseur, and someone who calls pineapple their all-time favorite fruit, I jumped at the chance to taste and review the six pineapple liquors described above. How could I not?
After purchasing all but one of the six bottles in my ranking (one was a promo sample), I happily got to tasting. With each spirit, I took several sips of it straight, no mixer or ice included. This allowed me to get a great feel for the liquor without anything else getting in the way. Then, I ranked them based on price, taste, versatility, and mass appeal.
The pineapple liquors with the best flavor, smoothest taste, and highest versatility came out on top. I didn't consider my taste alone, either. I also took into account how other people would perceive it — something I'm typically quite good at with so many years of bartending experience under my belt. The pineapple liquors that didn't make it past the bottom of my list, aka the fifth- and sixth-place spots, aren't worth your time. Everything else is, but the top two are my favorites. Stick to them and you can forget about buyer's remorse.