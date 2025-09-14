6 Pineapple Flavored Liquors, Ranked

Pineapple is a staple flavor in the world of bartending, and you can find the juice behind any bar worth its salt. After all, pineapple has tropical vibes for days and all the summertime appeal you could want. I mean, piña colada, anyone? Yes, please! With this in mind, it's no surprise prominent liquor brands are taking the middleman — i.e., pineapple juice — out of the equation and infusing their spirits with the drool-worthy flavor from the start. You can find everything from whiskey to rum to scotch boasting the taste, no mixers or added ingredients required. Is pineapple-flavored liquor any good, though? It's pretty safe to assume pineapple vodka and rum would be fairly tasty, but is something like pineapple scotch an abomination?

On a quest to find out whether or not pineapple-flavored liquors are worth your consideration, I tasted six popular options. I also ranked them based on price, taste, versatility, and mass appeal. While some hit the mark and even exceeded my expectations, others weren't so appealing. A more in-depth explanation of my ranking methodology can be found at the end, but we'll have time for that later. For now, let's see how the six pineapple liquors I tried measured up, and whether or not you should pick up a bottle the next time you're at the store.

