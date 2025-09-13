5 Of The Worst Microwavable Meal Brands, According To Customer Reviews
Let's get something straight,right away: There is nothing wrong with a microwavable meal, in theory. They can come in pretty handy when you need a quick and easy bite to eat. While they're not exactly famous for being of incredible quality, if you follow tips for microwave cooking, you typically can wind up with something pretty tasty (For example, adding a splash of water can boost microwave success).
Then again, sometimes the quality just isn't there and there's nothing you can do — even if it happens to be a brand you once loved. The following microwaveable meal brands have been frustrating a lot of customers lately, and they've made their voices known about it ... in the individual review section of the brands' online product listings, that is.
These are seven of the worst microwavable meal brands, according to recent customer reviews. You have officially been warned — stay away from these meals.
1. Guy Fieri's Flavortown
Usually when Guy Fieri takes us to Flavortown, no one's complaining. This likeable fellow has always been reliable when it comes to showing us all of the great diners, drive-ins, dives, and more. However, Flavortown seems to be best enjoyed figuratively, and not literally, because, according to reviews, Guy Fieri's line of frozen meals is ... very bad.
Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sloppy Joe Mac & Cheese, for example, is described as tasting like a worse, watery version of Hamburger Helper with very little flavor. The dish is generally just a bland, unblended mess with cheese that's said to be both clumpy and runny at the same time. The Buffalo Chicken Pasta is, allegedly, completely inedible, as the sauce is too oily and the chicken too dry. It also apparently tastes like scallions — and that's it, no other flavor. Impressive.
Perhaps the worst of all, though, according to reviews, is the Flavortown Cheesy Chicken Enchilada. Customers describe it as an absolute joke with no taste that, when cooked, is said to turn into a soggy, slimy pile of mush. Truly the bad reviews just keep going with this one, as people actually describe it as the most disappointing frozen dinner they've ever had. Yikes. That's not what you'd expect on a visit to Flavortown, that's for sure. Guy, we love you, man — that's why I hate to be writing these words!
2. Banquet
Many people grew up loving Banquet meals, but you wouldn't be able to tell from some of the latest reviews. Take the Chicken Fried Beef Steak Bowl, for example, which already has way too much going on in the name — let's be honest. Geez. A lot of reviews mention that it's quite watery, with one person labeling it as a "bowl of cheese water soup." Another customer referred to it as a "bowl of sadness," made up of bland and soggy fried beef nuggets. The Country Fried Chicken Mega Bowl is said to be "vile" and contain soggy chicken nuggets, if you actually get any chicken in there at all (some people didn't).
Even the Salisbury Steak Meal has a bad reputation as of late, with customers calling it "potato soup" that you might as well eat with a straw. Other words that have been used to describe it repeatedly include: disgusting, unpleasant, awful, and, the most visceral description of the bunch, a "wet soggy towel drenched with extremely cheap beef flavored liquid." Well, if that isn't enough to place this brand in the category of frozen meals to not buy from the grocery store, I don't know what is.
3. Marie Callender's
Sitting down for a chicken pot pie at a Marie Callender's restaurant might be a little tricky these days, as there just aren't as many of them anymore. However, you can still find Marie and her pot pies at the grocery store in the form of one of the many available chain restaurant frozen meals. Although some people find these meals perfectly acceptable, there are a ton of recent bad reviews.
The "nasty" Creamy Chicken and Dumplings Bowl contains chicken that is too sweet and dumplings that are tasteless. The KC Style Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Bowl is also said to be nasty with chewy meat that "looked like it was scooped out of a container with an ice cream scoop." What? Gross. The Beef Shepherd's Pie is yet another "nasty" meal with horrid meat that was covered in tissue and gristle. Some even went on to say it was the worst frozen meal they'd ever had.
But, hey, not all of Marie Callender's grocery items are bad. When we ranked premade pie crust brands, Marie came out on top.
4. Michelina's
People everywhere agree that Michelina's is edible and cheap, and that's about where the praise ends. While the brand isn't completely disgusting, the ways people describe some of these meals is not very nice. Michelina's Salisbury Steak is described as depressing and rough. The Macaroni and Cheese is not very filling and bottom tier, but there is a plus: it has less of a chemical smell and taste to it than Banquet's version (Okay, maybe that's not really a plus).
The hits just keep coming. The Cheese Pizza is unfortunately bland, with notes of stale bread and artificial cheese. The Chicken Fried Rice is, apparently, tasteless with hard rice and very little chicken. Last, and maybe least, Michelina's Grande Rigatoni Alfredo with Chicken and Broccoli is discussed amongst customers online as being "slop" with a disgusting stench. Okay then! Perhaps skip this brand.
5. Boston Market
Whenever my dad used to bring home Boston Market for dinner, child me (and her baby tastebuds) was so happy because the food, at the time, was delicious. While the restaurant barely exists anymore, you can still buy its frozen meals at the grocery store — though, apparently, you really shouldn't. One former Boston Market fan commented that, although she used to love Boston Market, the brand no longer makes decent meals. Now, its frozen dinners lack quality and taste.
The Boston Market Country Fried Beef Steak Meal, for example, is described as containing soggy yet somehow tough steak, runny potatoes, and not enough gravy. Be careful what you wish for, though, because even when there is a lot of gravy, it's "goopy" and barely distinguishable from the mashed potatoes themselves. Sure, the Country Fried Beef Steak may have been good once, but has since gone downhill, with people calling it sodium-filled barf and comparing it to glue. Its Chicken Parmesan has an unpleasant texture that comes out of the microwave soggy yet hard and squishy yet rubbery. Personally, I didn't know a food could be all of these things at one time, but perhaps I've just never had the displeasure of trying Boston Market's Chicken Parmesan.
Methodology
These brands were chosen based on research into recent customer reviews from various stores and social media sites, like Reddit. The most basic of math was involved, as I only included brands that were consistently getting negative reviews on many of its available products.