The Effortless Way To Boost The Success Of Microwave Cooking Tenfold
When it comes to cooking, the microwave sometimes gets a bad rap. It's often viewed as a vessel for heating up subpar frozen dinners, or nuking last night's perfectly cooked medium rare steak until it's a well done piece of charcoal. And while it's true that the microwave can kick out some unappetizing and chewy dishes, this home appliance also has many good functional uses.
We've covered 10 tips for better microwave cooking in the past. Some ideas include poaching eggs, cakes in a mug, toasting nuts, browning butter, making crispy bacon, and getting tortillas pliable enough to make enchiladas. The one that really stands out and can make reheated and fresh food even better is simple — just add water.
This method is a fantastic way to steam veggies, or even proteins like fish. A small tablespoon of water can also help bring some life back to yesterday's leftovers, like pasta, rice, or any other grain or noodle that would be in danger of drying out. But don't just take our word for this quick and easy way to boost your microwave cooking. Take it from a professional: Chef Frank Bonanno, the James Beard award-winning culinary director and owner of Bonanno Concepts, who Chowhound spoke to exclusively for tips on cooking with a microwave.
Your microwave can cook perfectly steamed vegetables
For vegetables, Chef Frank Bonanno says to simply place the veggies in a bowl and add a tablespoon of water. Cover the bowl with a microwave safe plate, not plastic, to quickly steam the vegetables. "Three minutes and you have fantastic steamed vegetables that have retained their nutrients," Chef Bonanno says.
You can steam a wide range of vegetables this way. Some examples include broccoli, leafy greens, small potatoes, and zucchini. Large vegetables, like large russet potatoes, won't steam well. That said, you can always cook a whole potato in the microwave, just not with the steaming method. Clean the outside, then spread oil on the potato's skin. Use a fork to poke several holes all over the spud. Place it on a microwave safe plate and cook for around three minutes on each side (time may vary based on size). Just like that, you have a baked potato in less than ten minutes!
So, sure, you're not going to crank any fine-dining dishes with a microwave — and some items you should avoid microwaving altogether. But give credit where credit is due: The microwave can definitely make your cooking life much easier and quicker if you know how it can best be used.