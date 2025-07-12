The Effortless Way To Boost The Success Of Microwave Cooking Tenfold

When it comes to cooking, the microwave sometimes gets a bad rap. It's often viewed as a vessel for heating up subpar frozen dinners, or nuking last night's perfectly cooked medium rare steak until it's a well done piece of charcoal. And while it's true that the microwave can kick out some unappetizing and chewy dishes, this home appliance also has many good functional uses.

We've covered 10 tips for better microwave cooking in the past. Some ideas include poaching eggs, cakes in a mug, toasting nuts, browning butter, making crispy bacon, and getting tortillas pliable enough to make enchiladas. The one that really stands out and can make reheated and fresh food even better is simple — just add water.

This method is a fantastic way to steam veggies, or even proteins like fish. A small tablespoon of water can also help bring some life back to yesterday's leftovers, like pasta, rice, or any other grain or noodle that would be in danger of drying out. But don't just take our word for this quick and easy way to boost your microwave cooking. Take it from a professional: Chef Frank Bonanno, the James Beard award-winning culinary director and owner of Bonanno Concepts, who Chowhound spoke to exclusively for tips on cooking with a microwave.