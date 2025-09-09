This Inspired Longhorn Steakhouse Order Is One Of The Chain's Best Secret Menu Items
At McDonald's, it's the apple pie shake. At In-N-Out, it's animal-style fries. At Burger King, it's the Surf and Turf. Secret menu items — whether they're legit fan-favorites or something you and your dining companions have come up with by piecing different parts of a menu together — are a super exciting way to try something new from your favorite restaurant. The menu at Longhorn Steakhouse offers a crowd-pleasing selection with tons of familiar favorites, but there are plenty of ways you can mix it up with secret menu hacks (like asking for the cinnamon sugar blend to sweeten up the butter that comes with that beloved bread). The latest secret menu hack to make waves at Longhorn is ordering a Caesar salad topped with the restaurant's Spicy Chicken Bites — it's a combo that's seriously hard to beat.
While you can ask the restaurant to simply top your salad with the chicken bites and bring it out in one dish, we recommend ordering them separately (Gordon Ramsay, with his wise chicken Caesar salad tip, would agree that it's best to wait until the last second to pair warm chicken with a chilled Caesar). The sweet chili-ginger sauce on the chicken is offset by the cool Caesar dressing, and the crunch of the chicken is a perfect contrast to the delicate lettuce. Be sure to ask for an extra side of chili-ginger sauce in case you need to spice it up a bit (though it's not overly spicy in general).
More hacks to make the most of your Longhorn Steakhouse meal
The sweet-and-savory combination of Spicy Chicken Bites and Caesar salad isn't the only secret menu combination you can use to take your meal to the next level. Try adding another protein to your Caesar salad — the Outlaw Ribeye and Fire-Grilled T-Bone are two cuts that excelled in our ranking of Longhorn steaks; these or grilled chicken are especially great options to slice up and enjoy on top of your greens. If you're in the mood for something super decadent, consider adding Longhorn's Parmesan topping (the same crunchy stuff the chain adds to its Parmesan Crusted Chicken). The crunchy, creamy addition brings an umami twist to any dish — and it's especially delicious when added to mashed potatoes or mac and cheese.
One more secret to keep in mind if you happen to be ordering takeout at Longhorn — you can order off of the kid's menu to seriously save some cash and still get a fantastic meal. While this isn't exactly a secret menu hack, it can make it easier to enjoy takeout more often. You'll get a standard-size steak and a side dish (like a Caesar salad, potentially for an upcharge) that you can mix up with your entree to create the perfect dish.