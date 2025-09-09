This Inspired Longhorn Steakhouse Order Is One Of The Chain's Best Secret Menu Items

At McDonald's, it's the apple pie shake. At In-N-Out, it's animal-style fries. At Burger King, it's the Surf and Turf. Secret menu items — whether they're legit fan-favorites or something you and your dining companions have come up with by piecing different parts of a menu together — are a super exciting way to try something new from your favorite restaurant. The menu at Longhorn Steakhouse offers a crowd-pleasing selection with tons of familiar favorites, but there are plenty of ways you can mix it up with secret menu hacks (like asking for the cinnamon sugar blend to sweeten up the butter that comes with that beloved bread). The latest secret menu hack to make waves at Longhorn is ordering a Caesar salad topped with the restaurant's Spicy Chicken Bites — it's a combo that's seriously hard to beat.

While you can ask the restaurant to simply top your salad with the chicken bites and bring it out in one dish, we recommend ordering them separately (Gordon Ramsay, with his wise chicken Caesar salad tip, would agree that it's best to wait until the last second to pair warm chicken with a chilled Caesar). The sweet chili-ginger sauce on the chicken is offset by the cool Caesar dressing, and the crunch of the chicken is a perfect contrast to the delicate lettuce. Be sure to ask for an extra side of chili-ginger sauce in case you need to spice it up a bit (though it's not overly spicy in general).