Upgrade Longhorn's Bread And Butter With A Secret Hack

At LongHorn Steakhouse, the iconic bread and butter combo greets you before you even order a meal, and it's always exciting when you see that cutting board with a bread loaf on its way to your table. But if you're tired of standard salted butter, you can spice things up by asking the server to add some cinnamon sugar to the butter alongside that fluffy bread.

The good news is that LongHorn already has the cinnamon sugar ready to go. The chain reportedly uses it on the sweet potatoes, so all the server has to do is add a little bit over the butter; the request doesn't require them to go out of their way. However, if you don't want to leave the cinnamon sugar-to-butter ratio up to the waiter, you can always request a small side of the blend itself, then add it to your butter however you see fit. The result is a slightly sweet treat; it gives a dessert-before-dinner vibe. Plus, it rivals Texas Roadhouse's cinnamon honey butter and is a great dupe if you're in the mood for the Texas Roadhouse version but don't have a location nearby.