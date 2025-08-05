Upgrade Longhorn's Bread And Butter With A Secret Hack
At LongHorn Steakhouse, the iconic bread and butter combo greets you before you even order a meal, and it's always exciting when you see that cutting board with a bread loaf on its way to your table. But if you're tired of standard salted butter, you can spice things up by asking the server to add some cinnamon sugar to the butter alongside that fluffy bread.
The good news is that LongHorn already has the cinnamon sugar ready to go. The chain reportedly uses it on the sweet potatoes, so all the server has to do is add a little bit over the butter; the request doesn't require them to go out of their way. However, if you don't want to leave the cinnamon sugar-to-butter ratio up to the waiter, you can always request a small side of the blend itself, then add it to your butter however you see fit. The result is a slightly sweet treat; it gives a dessert-before-dinner vibe. Plus, it rivals Texas Roadhouse's cinnamon honey butter and is a great dupe if you're in the mood for the Texas Roadhouse version but don't have a location nearby.
Other ways to upgrade your LongHorn meal for free
LongHorn Steakhouse offers a pretty big menu, and yes, there are some items that aren't worth ordering, but if you're looking for something a little different, there are easy ways to upgrade your meal with that free bread and avoid spending much extra money. For example, use that bread to turn your meal into a sandwich. Order the parmesan-crusted chicken, then opt for a side Caesar salad at no additional charge. Add some of that cheesy chicken to the sliced bread, plus a little Caesar salad, and build an easy, flavorful chicken Caesar sandwich. You can do the same with other menu items, such as the Redrock grilled shrimp.
If you want a steak dinner, first look at Chowhound's LongHorn Steakhouse ranking, then make the most of that bread by ordering a steak with a side of soup (though this comes at an additional $3 cost), and instead of dipping the bread in that cinnamon sugar butter, dip it in the shrimp and lobster chowder for a delicious seafood side.