What Gordon Ramsay Does With Grilled Chicken To Ensure A Crisp Caesar Salad

Sometimes, a super-crisp Caesar salad topped with lean protein absolutely hits the spot. Gordon Ramsay is a major fan of the classic dish, and believes that making small changes to the tried-and-true version can help keep it updated and fresh. In a video for Dabl (via YouTube), Ramsay takes viewers through his process of creating a quintessential Caesar salad, including how he prepares and presents grilled chicken to ensure the greens don't end up warm and soggy.

Ramsay starts by spooning some dressing directly onto the chicken while it rests so the flavor can infuse into the chicken as it cools. When it's time to plate the salad, Ramsay doesn't put the chicken directly on top of the greens. "I serve the chicken warm, in a separate bowl, so it doesn't wilt the salad," he says. The chef places some additional dressing on the bottom of the serving dish for the chicken, adds the sliced protein, then tops it with a bit more dressing. He leaves it up to his guests to decide whether they'd like to add the warm chicken directly to their salad, or if they'd like to do the bite-by-bite method to keep their greens crisp.