If You're A Fan Of Fettuccine Alfredo, You Have To Try This Longhorn Steakhouse Dish
While there are steakhouse chains struggling to stay open in the United States, Longhorn Steakhouse continues to thrive (and holds a firm spot in our list of top-ranked steakhouse chains). Steaks are, of course, the chain's bread and butter, but they're surprisingly good at making other hearty dishes. From seafood to pork chops, burgers, and beyond, the menu is as varied as it is mouthwatering.
Our favorite section of the menu, however, is the one titled "Parmesan-Crusted Favorites." Have you ever dined anywhere else with an entire menu section dedicated to dishes crusted in Parmesan cheese? We doubt it, and it's another reason why we love this chain. There are some foods you should avoid ordering at Longhorn Steakhouse, but none of them live in this cheesy corner.
If you're an Alfredo lover, the Parmesan Crusted Chicken in particular should be on your radar — you can even order it gluten-free! Juicy, zesty seasoned chicken breasts grilled to perfection are smothered in a rich, creamy Parmesan sauce and topped with buttery toasted breadcrumbs. The end result is a dish that tastes like gooey chicken Alfredo, minus the pasta, plus a gourmet flair.
What's so great about the Parmesan Crusted Chicken?
There are a few key components to a good bowl of creamy fettuccine Alfredo with chicken: the Alfredo sauce should have a rich, silky texture (no clumps, please), there should be a sharp, garlicky Parmesan flavor rounded out by ample cheesy creaminess, and the chicken should be fresh and savory, adding a depth of smoky flavor to each bite. If you're like us, you also like your fettuccine Alfredo to have a hint of peppery flavor to give the whole thing a little zing.
If you've ever ordered Longhorn's Parmesan Crusted Chicken, you know it basically nails all of these criteria, and it earns bonus points for that delicious extra crunch from the breadcrumbs. Copycat recipes often include ranch seasoning, which likely emulates that subtle zestiness the chicken has, while a bit of buttermilk ranch dressing in the cheese sauce could contribute to the creamy tang.
Order your Parmesan Crusted Chicken with mac and cheese as a side for the full pasta-dish effect. Or, if you're the kind of person who loves broccoli in your fettuccine Alfredo, order that as your side and dip it in the sauce. Either way, this dish is a must-try for Alfredo lovers out there.