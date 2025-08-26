If You're A Fan Of Fettuccine Alfredo, You Have To Try This Longhorn Steakhouse Dish

While there are steakhouse chains struggling to stay open in the United States, Longhorn Steakhouse continues to thrive (and holds a firm spot in our list of top-ranked steakhouse chains). Steaks are, of course, the chain's bread and butter, but they're surprisingly good at making other hearty dishes. From seafood to pork chops, burgers, and beyond, the menu is as varied as it is mouthwatering.

Our favorite section of the menu, however, is the one titled "Parmesan-Crusted Favorites." Have you ever dined anywhere else with an entire menu section dedicated to dishes crusted in Parmesan cheese? We doubt it, and it's another reason why we love this chain. There are some foods you should avoid ordering at Longhorn Steakhouse, but none of them live in this cheesy corner.

If you're an Alfredo lover, the Parmesan Crusted Chicken in particular should be on your radar — you can even order it gluten-free! Juicy, zesty seasoned chicken breasts grilled to perfection are smothered in a rich, creamy Parmesan sauce and topped with buttery toasted breadcrumbs. The end result is a dish that tastes like gooey chicken Alfredo, minus the pasta, plus a gourmet flair.