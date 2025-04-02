The Monstrous Secret Menu Burger You Can Assemble At Burger King

The Burger King Surf and Turf, sometimes known as the King's Surf and Turf, can be created several ways. The first way requires a little bit of handwork; simply order the two sandwiches separately and combine them yourself. The beauty of this method is you can choose your way of combining the sandwiches.

Some choose to take the meat from one sandwich and simply add it to the other. Some have taken it a step further by taking the top half of the Big Fish and just adding it on top of a Whopper, creating a stacked sandwich with multiple buns. This method of self-combination also opens up the opportunity to customize this secret menu item with additional toppings or sauces as desired.

If you don't want to combine the sandwich by hand, you can ask employees at Burger King for a Big Fish sandwich with a Whopper patty added to it. The inverse works as well; just ask for a Whopper with a Big Fish filet added to it. However, many choose to order the sandwiches separately and combine them later for less hassle at the register.