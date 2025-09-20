9 Regional Pizza Toppings Worth Taking A Road Trip For
Few dishes are as universally loved or as endlessly customizable as pizza. From thin, oven-roasted crusts to softer, deep-dish styles, pizza has become a blank canvas for kitchen creativity across the United States. Since its introduction in America, inventive chefs and home cooks alike have adapted the classic Italian staple to suit local tastes and regional ingredients, resulting in a patchwork of pies that tell a little about the history of where they're made.
And while most of us are familiar with the biggest regional pizza styles — like New York's iconic foldable slices and Chicago's decadent deep dish — there's a whole world of lesser-known regional pizzas that deserve just as much recognition. Regional variety isn't just about crust or sauce styles, but the unexpected toppings that have become hometown signatures, from sweet to savory and everything in between. Truly, you can put just about anything on a pizza. Whether you're planning your next foodie trip or simply daydreaming about your next slice, we've rounded up some unique regional pizza toppings creative and delicious enough to take a road trip for.
1. Clams
Clams on pizza might sound unconventional (and maybe a little gross), but for seafood fans, this decadent, garlicky pie is one of the best. This isn't your average homemade canned clam pizza; New Haven, Connecticut's legendary clam pizza is in a league of its own. New Haven clam pizza features freshly caught littleneck clams sourced from Rhode Island, scattered over a charred, coal-fired crust and paired with a minimalist lineup of Romano cheese, garlic, olive oil, and a sprinkle of oregano. The result is a salty, savory masterpiece that feels both indulgent and refreshingly simple.
This unexpected classic first appeared in the 1960s at the iconic Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, and is still on the menu some 60 years later. The pizza has won best pizza in the United States several times, and is definitely worth a road trip if you're a seafood lover.
2. Pickles
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest state fairs in the country, and every year a playground for outrageous and unforgettable culinary creations. From deep-fried ranch to cheese curd tacos, its food stalls have built a reputation for pushing the limits of what can be considered edible. So, it's only fitting that one of its most talked-about offerings is a slice of pizza that turns heads: pickle pizza.
What started as a novelty designed to push the limits and shock fairgoers quickly became a fair cult favorite. Created by Tristin Ukmar of Rick's Pizza, this unconventional pie swaps the usual tomato sauce for a tangy dill ranch base, then tops it with mozzarella, a generous layer of crunchy sliced dill pickles, and a dusting of dill weed seasoning. The result is a bright, briny bite that somehow works.
The pickle "nickels," arranged like pepperoni, give the pie a familiar look (just in a livelier shade of green), and if you look at the pie hard enough, you may find yourself wanting to go on a road trip and give it a try. And if you can't make it to the Minnesota State Fair, don't worry. Rick's Pizza often takes this sensation on the road, popping up at other fairs and events throughout the Midwest.
3. Cold cheese
Cheese is the most basic pizza topping, and you may be wondering how anyone would be able to put a unique spin on it. Sure, you can swap out classic mozzarella with something like goat cheese to give it a tangy twist. One pizzeria in Oneonta, New York, rises to the challenge by not switching out the kind of cheese but by serving its cheese pizza cold instead of hot.
Forget the molten, somewhat-satisfying, and stringy cheese-pulls that leave the roof of your mouth scorched. In this small Central New York college town, a beloved local invention offers something different. The story goes that the owner of Tino's Pizza, a late-night staple for students, grew tired of seeing his eager customers burn their mouths on fresh-from-the-oven slices. His solution was to sprinkle a layer of cold, shredded mozzarella on top of piping-hot pizza just before serving. The contrast cooled the slice enough to eat right away, and added an extra (and different) cheesy element.
What started as a clever, funny fix quickly became a regional legend, and today, cold cheese pizza is enjoyed by Oneonta locals and visiting students. It's unlikely you'll find yourself up in Central New York by accident, but for even the most basic of pizza lovers, this slice just might be worth the road trip detour.
4. BBQ pork
You've likely had a BBQ pizza at your local pizzeria, or maybe even made one at home, but have you ever wondered where this untraditional pie originated from? BBQ pizza has become popular nationwide, but its roots can be traced back to Memphis, Tennessee, where BBQ is ingrained in the culture. As legend goes, Elvis tried BBQ pizza here for the first time and helped boost this pizza flavor in popularity.
The story begins at an Italian eatery called Coletta's in the post-World War II era. At the time, pizza was still a relative newcomer to the American dining scene, and the owners wanted a way to appeal to their Southern clientele. Their solution was to swap out the classic tomato sauce for a tangy Memphis-style barbecue sauce, pile it with tender pulled pork, and top it with mozzarella. The result was a slice celebrated in culinary history today.
What makes this pie stand out even today is that it is made from traditional barbecue pork. While many modern versions are made with barbecue chicken, you have to make the road trip to Memphis to get the original smoky, slow-cooked pork version. If you're a barbecue lover, this is one that needs to be on the bucket list.
5. Taco toppings
If you can't decide between pizza night and taco night, it might be time to take a road trip to Iowa. In this Midwestern state, you don't have to pick, thanks to their beloved taco pizza. The fusion creation combines the best of two comfort food classics: a traditional pizza crust, then piled high with the flavors of a classic American-style taco. Taco pizza was first dreamed up in Eastern Iowa by Happy Joe's Pizza, a small joint that focused on pizza and ice cream. The original version starts with a tomato base and seasoned ground beef, which then gets loaded with melty Mexican cheeses. After baking, it's finished with a variety of fresh toppings like shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives, and a generous sprinkle of crunchy tortilla chips.
It may sound odd, but devoted fans of the creation claim that the resulting slice has everything you might want in a pizza or American taco. It's worth taking a road trip to try this unexpected combination.
6. Lobster
Lobster is a quintessential Maine food, and it was only a matter of time before someone put it on a pizza there. While it may seem weird at first, this pizza actually makes total sense. Few toppings feel quite as indulgent, and when it's made with freshly-caught Maine lobster, this pie is worth the road trip for its freshness alone. It's hard to pinpoint who originally had the idea to combine succulent lobster and a crispy crust, but today you can find the creation at a variety of restaurants in coastal Maine towns like Bar Harbor, with some favorites being Geddy's and Pat's Pizza.
If you're still skeptical of the idea, rest assured that the flavors come together beautifully. A crisp, golden crust is brushed with rich garlic butter, then layered with a blend of cheeses and generous chunks of sweet, tender lobster. Lobster, bread, and garlic butter are eaten together all the time, and this pizza just makes the classic combination even better. The result is a decadent, white-sauce-style pizza with a distinctly coastal flavor to make you feel luxurious.
7. Green chiles
New Mexico is maybe most known for its chiles. Iconic because of its rich, earthy, and subtly smoky taste, this chile variety is unique to New Mexico because of the distinct soil and climate it's grown in. Chiles are not just an ingredient, but also celebrated in local cuisine from traditional recipes to special, regional McDonald's burger flavors, to yes, even pizza. You can find New Mexico chile pizza around the state, but it's especially popular in larger New Mexico cities like Albuquerque.
While peppers are a common pizza topping, New Mexico's iconic green chiles bring a whole new depth of flavor. Vastly different from your classic bell pepper, these are mildly sweet, slightly smoky, and also capable of packing a spicy punch. Paired with melty cheese and a crisp crust, they turn what could have been an ordinary slice into something distinctly Southwestern. Fair warning: These chiles aren't for the faint of heart. But for spice lovers, a road trip to New Mexico for an authentic green chile pizza is a journey worth making.
8. Gouda cheese
Different from the crunchy and chewy styles we're often used to, Cuban pizza stands out for having a thick, fluffy crust that includes just a hint of sweetness. Another thing that gives it a signature twist? Cuban pizza is topped with creamy and sharp Gouda that gives it a distinct flavor compared to the typical mozzarella.
While we often think of cheese on pizza having a milder, more in-the-background role, the use of a strong cheese like Gouda makes it the star of the show on the Cuban pie. This cheese pairs well with the variety of other classic Cuban toppings it is combined with, including Cuban ham as the classic choice, or chorizo or pineapple to add something different and a little bit punchier.
This style of pizza is said to have originated from Valadero Beach in Cuba, and was brought over by Cuban immigrants over 50 years ago. There are two neighborhood Cuban pizzerias that claim to have done it first in Miami, Montes de Oca and Rey Pizza, and you can't go wrong visiting either of them. While a road trip all the way to Cuba may be off the table, Miami offers the next best thing, serving up a vibrant Cuban-American pizza scene where this hearty, flavor-packed slice is a local favorite.
9. Reindeer sausage
Alaska is one of the few places in the world where you can find reindeer on the menu, and that alone makes it a road trip-worthy destination for adventurous eaters. The most popular (and approachable) way to try this untraditional meat is in the form of reindeer sausage. A lean and flavorful meat, reindeer, when seasoned well, transforms into something both hearty and surprisingly versatile.
One unexpected yet beloved way Alaskans enjoy reindeer in its sausage form is on pizza. This regional specialty often pairs reindeer sausage with richer, fattier meats like pepperoni to create balance, resulting in a slice that's smoky, savory, and very satisfying. It might seem unusual to the uninitiated, but locals swear by it, and curious travelers consistently give it rave reviews. You're likely to be able to find reindeer pizza at various hole-in-the-wall pizzerias around the state, but if you're seeking it out, bigger cities like Anchorage have a few good places that serve it. If you're feeling adventurous, this reindeer pie is a definite one for your road trip bucket list.