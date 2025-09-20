​​9 Regional Pizza Toppings Worth Taking A Road Trip For

Few dishes are as universally loved or as endlessly customizable as pizza. From thin, oven-roasted crusts to softer, deep-dish styles, pizza has become a blank canvas for kitchen creativity across the United States. Since its introduction in America, inventive chefs and home cooks alike have adapted the classic Italian staple to suit local tastes and regional ingredients, resulting in a patchwork of pies that tell a little about the history of where they're made.

And while most of us are familiar with the biggest regional pizza styles — like New York's iconic foldable slices and Chicago's decadent deep dish — there's a whole world of lesser-known regional pizzas that deserve just as much recognition. Regional variety isn't just about crust or sauce styles, but the unexpected toppings that have become hometown signatures, from sweet to savory and everything in between. Truly, you can put just about anything on a pizza. Whether you're planning your next foodie trip or simply daydreaming about your next slice, we've rounded up some unique regional pizza toppings creative and delicious enough to take a road trip for.