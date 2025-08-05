Elvis' Favorite Pizza Inspired This Modern Day Staple

When you think about barbecue or barbecue chicken pizza, most probably realize that it's not a traditional Italian pizza topping (in fact, some would argue that it's a serious crime against Italian cuisine). But what's much less known is that its history involves Elvis Presley — perhaps fittingly, given the King's taste for greasy comfort foods.

Let's set the scene: It's the 1970s, and in a section of southeastern Memphis, Tennessee, Elvis drops by a humble Italian restaurant named Coletta's, right off a cloverleaf interchange. It looks like a classic red sauce joint with checkered tablecloths and wood-paneled walls. But what Elvis orders is decidedly not a classic Italian-American dish like eggplant Parm or spaghetti and meatballs. It's a pizza, sure, but instead of the classic tomato base, you have a Memphis-style tomato-based barbecue sauce, loaded up with mozzarella and a small amount of cheddar. It's baked, and then once the cheese is melted, topped off with a mound of barbecue pork and a little more barbecue sauce.

If you've ever perused a list of Elvis' favorite foods, it should be little surprise why he liked it: The man loved meat (see: bacon-topped meatloaf or barbecue-chicken bites), but also had a firm sweet tooth, as evidenced by his (in)famous ice cream sandwich with peanut butter, banana, and bacon. (In this case, the sugar content of the barbecue sauce checks this box.) And while Elvis loved it, this barbecue pizza's existence was arguably a chance occurrence.