McDonald's Green Chile Double Cheeseburger Is Available Exclusively In This State

McDonald's is known for its tried-and-true Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and Chicken McNuggets, but the iconic fast food restaurant also isn't afraid to change up its menu at various locations. Lucky Micky D's fans may have tried McDonald's international menu items like India's McSpicy Paneer or Japan's Teriyaki McBurger while traveling abroad or regional specialties closer home. One such location-specific McDonald's sandwich is the Green Chile Double Cheeseburger, available exclusively in New Mexico.

McDonald's regional foods, menu items offered only at specific locations, typically reflect the local cuisine and favorite flavors in the area. The Hatch Green Chile Double Cheeseburger is simply a regular double cheeseburger with Hatch green chiles added. Hatch chiles are a pepper with a spiciness level ranging from mild to quite hot depending on the variety. They add a subtle kick to your burger, bringing a smoky, spicy, and slightly sweet flavor that many people, particularly New Mexicans, love.

Hatch chiles are grown exclusively in the Hatch Valley of southern New Mexico, which explains why some McDonald's in the desert state offer these tasty burgers with a kick. New Mexico is the largest producer of chili peppers in the U.S., producing around 77% of the country's chiles, the majority of which are green chiles. It's said that part of what makes Hatch chiles so special is the unique, nutrient-dense soil in which they are grown as well as the generations of farmers that have perfected the growing of these beloved spicy peppers.