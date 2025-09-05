10 New Must-Try Foods At Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Spooky season is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort as Halloween Horror Nights takes over the park for its 34th terrifying season. HHN 2025 debuted on August 29th with 10 all-new houses, four pulse-pounding scare zones, new streetmosphere experiences, and dozens of foods so creative they're almost too scary to eat ... almost.

This year's lineup includes houses inspired by horror classics (Jason Un1v3rse), recent releases ("Terrifier," "Fallout"), and fresh nightmares (El Artista: A Spanish Haunting), plus scare zones crawling with ghoulish street performers who'll happily stalk you while you balance a plate of bloodcurdling bites. Each of this year's new foods feels ripped straight from its respective haunt: think red sauces dripping like fresh carnage, smoky flavors wafting like fog through a graveyard, and desserts that look suspiciously cursed. These aren't your average theme park snacks — they're edible extensions of the stories, transforming food into part of the fright-fueled experience.

We were invited to Halloween Horror Nights' opening night to taste our way through the terror, getting our hands on all of this year's new sinister snacks. Under the leadership of vice president of culinary operations, Chef Jens Dahlmann, Universal's culinary team leaned fully into the macabre, designing menus that not only capture the spirit of the attraction but look as terrifying as they taste. So, before you scream your way through every scare zone, dig into these devilishly good eats. Here's what to sink your teeth into at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 — if you dare.