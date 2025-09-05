10 New Must-Try Foods At Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2025
Spooky season is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort as Halloween Horror Nights takes over the park for its 34th terrifying season. HHN 2025 debuted on August 29th with 10 all-new houses, four pulse-pounding scare zones, new streetmosphere experiences, and dozens of foods so creative they're almost too scary to eat ... almost.
This year's lineup includes houses inspired by horror classics (Jason Un1v3rse), recent releases ("Terrifier," "Fallout"), and fresh nightmares (El Artista: A Spanish Haunting), plus scare zones crawling with ghoulish street performers who'll happily stalk you while you balance a plate of bloodcurdling bites. Each of this year's new foods feels ripped straight from its respective haunt: think red sauces dripping like fresh carnage, smoky flavors wafting like fog through a graveyard, and desserts that look suspiciously cursed. These aren't your average theme park snacks — they're edible extensions of the stories, transforming food into part of the fright-fueled experience.
We were invited to Halloween Horror Nights' opening night to taste our way through the terror, getting our hands on all of this year's new sinister snacks. Under the leadership of vice president of culinary operations, Chef Jens Dahlmann, Universal's culinary team leaned fully into the macabre, designing menus that not only capture the spirit of the attraction but look as terrifying as they taste. So, before you scream your way through every scare zone, dig into these devilishly good eats. Here's what to sink your teeth into at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 — if you dare.
1. Spiral Sausage
Even fictional serial killers have to hit their protein goals, and Universal Orlando's culinary team made sure Jason Voorhees could bulk up in style. Inspired by the eerie campfires of Camp Crystal Lake, the Jason Un1v3rse menu featured flame-grilled bites that felt equal parts terrifying and tempting, none more so than the spine-tingling spiral sausage.
This globally influenced Merguez-style spicy grilled pork sausage was served coiled on a stick, giving it a delightfully sinister, snake-like appearance. Each juicy bite delivered just the right amount of heat, enough to light up the back of your throat without overwhelming your taste buds. The flavor profile was bold yet balanced, making it approachable for those who like a touch of spice without crossing into daredevil territory. To seal the deal, the sausage was lacquered with a blood-red harissa barbecue sauce. The sauce didn't just add gruesome visual flair — it deepened the smokiness, added layers of tangy-sweet complexity, and dialed up the warmth to keep you coming back for another bite. It's the kind of dish that makes you stop, snap a photo, and grin nervously before digging in.
Visceral, flavorful, and frighteningly fun, the spiral sausage was more than just a clever gimmick. It was a perfect example of how Halloween Horror Nights elevates its food to match its scares. If you're looking to fuel up before braving a night of masked killers and jump scares, this is one snack you can't skip.
2. Elote
In keeping with the campfire theme, elote made a fiery and flavorful second act on the Jason Un1v3rse menu. This classic Mexican street corn was given a sinister twist and was served two ways to match the mood: traditional and spicy. The first version came slathered in creamy mayo, rolled generously in crumbly cojita cheese, and finished with a sprinkle of chili powder and lime for a bright, tangy kick. The second? A tongue-tingling take coated in a layer of crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos — a crunchy, sadistic upgrade worthy of Camp Crystal Lake's most infamous camper.
While the Flamin' Hot version isn't for the faint of heart, spice lovers will savor the punishing heat that builds with every bite. The traditional option, meanwhile, offers a rich, creamy contrast that's just as satisfying but far gentler on the palate. Both are packed with flavor, proving that even simple, familiar ingredients can stand out when done right.
What really elevates these ears of corn is their smoky char, evoking the taste and aroma of open fire cooking. The kernels were perfectly tender yet sturdy enough to hold every topping, making the elote not only delicious but surprisingly easy to eat on the go — no small feat in the middle of a scare zone. Amid the fried snacks and sugar-laden treats that dominate theme park menus, this fresh, flavorful option delivers a welcome (and wickedly clever) change of pace. Whether you go creamy or cruel, Jason's elote is a killer choice.
3. African Lentil Coffin
Vegan dishes too often feel like a token gesture on theme park menus; it's something tossed in to check a box rather than to truly impress. But at Halloween Horror Nights 2025, plant-based food is anything but an afterthought. I was genuinely surprised not only by the sheer number of vegan options but by how thoughtful, flavorful, and downright crave-worthy they were.
One of the absolute standouts was this African Lentil Coffin. This dish takes comfort food to hauntingly delicious heights, with a warmly spiced stew of protein-packed lentils and tender potatoes sealed inside a coffin-shaped vegan sambusa shell. The pastry was remarkably flaky and golden, holding up beautifully to its hearty filling while making the whole dish perfectly portable.
To take things even further, the coffin was paired with a sweet and tangy mango chutney. This bright condiment cut through the richness of the lentils and added a zippy layer of flavor that transformed each bite into something unexpectedly complex. The combination of earthy lentils, buttery potatoes, crisp pastry, and fruit-forward chutney made for a dish that was as satisfying as it was spooky. Nutritious, flavorful, and fun, the African Lentil Coffin is proof that HHN's culinary team put real thought into its vegan offerings. Whether you're strictly plant-based or just curious to try something different, this dish (found at Avenue Bites) isn't just good "for a vegan option" — it's good, period.
4. Vegan Walking Taco
If you're going to brave the eerie chaos of Crooked Lane, you'll need more than courage. You'll need fuel you can carry while dodging creatures in the fog. That's where the walking taco comes in, a street fair classic reimagined to fit right into this twisted corner of Halloween Horror Nights.
The food stall near The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane scare zone offers two takes on the dish (vegan chorizo or birria), but it's the vegan version that claws its way to the top. Instead of being an afterthought, this plant-based option is loaded with flavor and texture. Perfectly seasoned vegan chorizo crumble adds a subtle kick of spice and deep, savory notes that pair beautifully with the salty crunch of Fritos. Even better, it stays crisp all the way through — no soggy chips here.
An oozy drizzle of tangy salsa verde and a scattering of fresh cilantro brighten up every bite, creating a balance of heat, crunch, and zest that makes this taco-in-a-bag an instant Halloween Horror Nights favorite. It's hearty enough to keep you going through the night, yet light enough to eat while weaving your way past sinister alley cats and unsettling street performers. Just one word of advice: finish your walking taco before stepping into Crooked Lane. The Cat Lady and her brood seem to have a thing for late-night snacks, and you don't want to find out whether they prefer the taco ... or you.
5. Flamin' Hot Birria Ramen
If sinister alley cats and their eerie caretaker in Crooked Lane don't bring enough heat to your night, Universal Orlando's culinary team has just the thing: a cup of Flamin' Hot Birria Ramen. This isn't your average late-night dorm snack; it's comfort food cranked up to horror-movie intensity.
At its core, this dish starts with springy ramen noodles swimming in a rich birria consommé, but it quickly escalates into something unforgettable. Tender, slow-roasted birria beef is piled on top, its smoky, savory depth infusing the entire bowl. Then comes the secret weapon: Flamin' Hot Cheeto oil. Yes, you read that right — spicy oil drizzled into the broth, transforming it into a fiery, flavor-packed elixir that warms you from the inside out.
To balance all that indulgence, a scattering of shaved onions and fresh scallions adds brightness and crunch, cutting through the richness like a welcome breeze on a foggy night. And, just in case your taste buds weren't already on high alert, a generous handful of crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos crowns the dish, giving it both visual pop and an extra kick of heat. It's the perfect handheld meal to slurp down before lurking through scare zones — filling, bold, and just messy enough to feel rebellious. Plus, it comes in a generous portion. If you're hunting for a dish with real bite at Halloween Horror Nights 2025, this one practically growls.
6. Vegan Pumpkin Seance Mousse
No Halloween event is truly complete without at least one pumpkin treat, and Halloween Horror Nights 2025 does not disappoint. Among the bloodcurdling bites and sinister snacks, one unassuming dessert quietly crept in and stole the show: a luscious pumpkin mousse that proves plant-based treats can be every bit as decadent as their dairy-filled counterparts.
Though it isn't tied to any haunted house or scare zone theme, this dessert more than earns its place at the table. The pumpkin flavor is bold yet balanced. It's rich enough to satisfy autumn cravings without veering into cloying territory. The velvety texture is the stuff of dessert dreams, airy and creamy all at once, offering a spoonful that practically melts on your tongue. But what really sets this mousse apart is its clever layering of textures. A crunchy chocolate and pepita granola topping adds an earthy, nutty contrast to the silky mousse base, creating an addictive interplay between smooth and crisp. Each bite delivers a new dimension, keeping your palate intrigued from start to finish.
And here's the best part: This little indulgence is 100% vegan. That means no compromise on flavor, no sacrifice on creaminess — just pure, seasonal goodness that everyone can enjoy. You'll find this treat tucked away at Today Cafe, making it the perfect pit stop between haunted houses and offering hard proof that even the scariest nights deserve a sweet ending.
7. Witch's Demise Cookie
I'll admit it: I didn't have high expectations for this one. Sure, the decoration was adorable and totally Instagram-worthy, but I was expecting a cookie that was either tooth-achingly sweet or as forgettable as something plucked off a supermarket shelf. I've never been so happy to be wrong.
The Witch's Demise Cookie is chocolate done absolutely right. This subtly flavored black cocoa beauty is rich without being overwhelming, delivering a deep, satisfying chocolate flavor that feels indulgent without crossing into sugar overload. Its texture is spot-on — soft, moist, and just dense enough to make each bite feel substantial. Sandwiched inside is an OREO cream cheese filling that doesn't overshadow the cookie but instead complements it, adding a tangy-sweet contrast that keeps every bite balanced and interesting. The toppings — whimsical witchy decorations that make this treat a must-snap for your HHN photo reel — are fun and festive, but the real magic is in the cookie itself.
This isn't just a dessert to admire; it's one to savor. Whether you're a die-hard chocolate lover or someone who just wants a break from the usual over-the-top theme park sweets, the Witch's Demise Cookie hits the spot perfectly. It's an absolute must-try for anyone making the rounds (and maybe needing a little sugar rush) at Halloween Horror Nights 2025.
8. Mr. Cupcake
"Five Nights at Freddy's" fans will instantly recognize the adorably sinister Mr. Cupcake — a mischievous mascot from the film and now a star of the Halloween Horror Nights house. Naturally, Universal's culinary team couldn't resist bringing him to life as an edible treat. But would he be all looks and no substance? Like with many theme park sweets, I braced myself for a sugar overload. Thankfully, Mr. Cupcake surprised me in the best way possible: he's as flavorful as he is photogenic.
Think of your favorite grocery store cupcake, then imagine it crafted by a pastry chef. That's the magic at play here: nostalgic flavors cranked to 11. The chocolate cake is actually rich and satisfying — no bland, spongy bites in sight. A smooth cannoli cream filling keeps the cupcake moist and adds a subtle sweetness that pairs perfectly with the cake. On top, the mascarpone buttercream is a revelation. It's creamy, light, and balanced, delivering just enough sweetness with a gentle tang that keeps it from becoming cloying. And, just when you think you've conquered the towering swirl of pink icing, you hit the real surprise: a tart raspberry insert tucked into the center. It cuts through the richness beautifully, making every bite layered and exciting.
With its playful design, vivid colors, and downright delicious flavor profile, Mr. Cupcake is more than just an Instagram moment. For fans of "Five Nights at Freddy's" or simply good desserts, this one's an absolute must-try.
9. Cram Tots & More
As one of Halloween Horror Nights 2025's most anticipated haunted houses, Fallout doesn't just bring the post-apocalyptic scares — it also delivers big on the food front. One of the clear standouts? The cleverly themed Cram Tots & More, a dish that feels ripped straight from a nuclear wasteland snack stash. Think chili-glazed spam fries paired with golden cheddar tater tot "kegs," a combo that's equal parts cheeky and delicious.
Let's be honest: spam is inherently salty — after all, this is the kind of ultra-processed food designed to outlast civilization itself. But the chili glaze adds a subtle sweetness and smoky heat that takes the edge off, transforming each bite from survival rations into something you actually want to eat. The real trick, though, is pairing the spam with the tots, because that's where this dish really shines. The cheddar tater tots are little bombs of creamy, cheesy comfort. Crisp on the outside, soft and rich inside, they're the kind of theme park snack you could happily devour by the handful — though probably not the best idea if you need to sprint away from chainsaw-wielding villains later in the evening. Together, the salty-savory spam and indulgent tots strike a balance that keeps you coming back.
Perfect as a grab-and-go energy boost between houses, Cram Tots & More proves HHN's culinary team knows how to turn even the humblest canned meat into a post-apocalyptic must-try. It's comfort food for the end of the world — no Pip-Boy required.
10. Yum Yum Deviled Eggs
I'm going to hold your hand while I explain this one to you, because it's a wild ride: Easily the most divisive food at Halloween Horror Nights 2025, Fallout's Yum Yum Deviled "Eggs" aren't eggs at all. They're a dessert cleverly masquerading as a savory snack, and the surprise is part of the fun. The "egg" itself is a silky coconut panna cotta, smooth and creamy with just enough firmness to hold its shape. The filling? A luscious pineapple whipped ganache, dusted with a touch of Tajín for a subtle kick that contrasts beautifully with the tropical sweetness.
At first glance, these little bites can be disorienting. Your brain expects a savory deviled egg, but your taste buds are in for a tropical, dessert-forward shock. And, once you get past the mental hurdle of "these look like eggs but taste sweet," you realize just how brilliantly executed they are. The combination of creamy coconut, tangy pineapple, and that tiny whisper of spice makes each bite refreshingly light yet decadently flavorful — perfect for a hot Florida night when you need a little cool indulgence.
Universal's culinary team deserves major credit here. They didn't just make a tasty and daring dessert; they created a dish that's wonderfully weird, disarming, and just a little bit unsettling — exactly the way Halloween Horror Nights should be.
Methodology
To curate this year's list of must-try foods at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 34, I focused exclusively on items new for 2025, ensuring each recommendation reflects creativity and innovation. With dozens of food options spread across haunted houses, scare zones, and themed stalls, I leaned heavily on my husband to help taste-test everything. He's opinionated and extremely difficult to impress, so if a dish made our list, you can be confident it's worth a second glance.
I evaluated each food using three main criteria. Theme came first: how well does the dish fit the event or a specific house or scare zone? Is it original, or recycled from previous years? Foods that reinforced the immersive experience or cleverly referenced storylines were top picks. Next, taste was non-negotiable. We looked for bold, balanced flavors, complementary textures, and components (like sauces, spices, or fillings) that elevated the overall bite. A dish could be visually striking, but if the flavor didn't deliver, it didn't make the cut. Finally, originality was key. Unique presentations, surprising flavor combinations, and creative culinary twists helped distinguish the truly memorable dishes from the ordinary.
HHN offers an overwhelming number of food options each year, and this list represents only the highlights that stood out to us. While by no means comprehensive, it's designed to guide you toward the bites that are not only delicious but thematically immersive — guaranteed to impress even the pickiest taste testers.