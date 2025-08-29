Make Crispy High-Protein 'Fries' With Just One Canned Food
Spam is one of those controversial nostalgic foods you either love or hate. If you're an at-home chef that loves the salty taste and uniform texture of Spam, developing more Spam-friendly recipes you can enjoy day-in and day-out is a plus. Besides adding a small amount of fried Spam to simple, everyday recipes, there are also many creative ways to take Spam to the next level.
Beyond adding cubes of this shelf-stable meat to homemade fried rice or a savory breakfast casserole, consider turning your next can of Spam into meaty, high-protein fries. Sure enough, 2 ounces of Spam contains 7 grams of protein. If you want to ditch the potatoes for more savory, meat-based fries, Spam is a solid option due to its flavorful taste and heartier makeup. Fortunately, to make makeshift french fries out of Spam, you have a few different options to consider.
For a simple no-fuss recipe, start by cutting a block of Spam into even spears. Work to avoid the mistake cooks usually make when slicing Spam for sandwiches and make sure each "fry" is just as thick or thin as the next. This leads to more even cooking.
Since Spam is made from ham and ground pork, this pantry-stable meat already carries a decent amount of fat. Therefore, you don't need to use any cooking oil to make delicious Spam fries. Simply arrange the prepared Spam on a lined baking sheet and bake it in your oven or air fryer until perfectly crispy.
More creative ways to prepare and serve Spam fries at home
Better yet, to make your next batch of Spam fries even more protein-heavy, all you need to do is change your preparation method. To make upgraded Spam fries, blend a can of Spam with one raw egg in a food processor. Or, for a lower-fat option, use liquid egg whites. Once blended, form the mixture into fries by spooning it into a resealable plastic bag with a corner tip cut off.
Squeeze straight or curved fry-shaped portions onto a lined baking sheet. Alternatively, get creative and use professional piping bags with decorative tips by purchasing an all-in-one set like this Riccle Piping Bags and Tips Set. Even with this upgraded recipe, you still don't need to use any cooking oil when baking Spam fries; your final product is sure to be perfectly crispy without it. However, depending on the thickness of your fries, you may need to adjust their overall cooking time.
Whether you cook Spam fries in the oven or air fryer, you can further increase the protein count of these savory snacks thanks to a wide variety of topping choices. Serve Spam fries with a scoop of chili and Greek yogurt or savory refried beans and five-ingredient pico de gallo. You can also keep things extra simple and serve these meaty fries with a two-ingredient, high protein cottage cheese dip made with powdered ranch dressing.