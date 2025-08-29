Make Crispy High-Protein 'Fries' With Just One Canned Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spam is one of those controversial nostalgic foods you either love or hate. If you're an at-home chef that loves the salty taste and uniform texture of Spam, developing more Spam-friendly recipes you can enjoy day-in and day-out is a plus. Besides adding a small amount of fried Spam to simple, everyday recipes, there are also many creative ways to take Spam to the next level.

Beyond adding cubes of this shelf-stable meat to homemade fried rice or a savory breakfast casserole, consider turning your next can of Spam into meaty, high-protein fries. Sure enough, 2 ounces of Spam contains 7 grams of protein. If you want to ditch the potatoes for more savory, meat-based fries, Spam is a solid option due to its flavorful taste and heartier makeup. Fortunately, to make makeshift french fries out of Spam, you have a few different options to consider.

For a simple no-fuss recipe, start by cutting a block of Spam into even spears. Work to avoid the mistake cooks usually make when slicing Spam for sandwiches and make sure each "fry" is just as thick or thin as the next. This leads to more even cooking.

Since Spam is made from ham and ground pork, this pantry-stable meat already carries a decent amount of fat. Therefore, you don't need to use any cooking oil to make delicious Spam fries. Simply arrange the prepared Spam on a lined baking sheet and bake it in your oven or air fryer until perfectly crispy.