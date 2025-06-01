You Don't Actually Need A Grill To Make Mexican Street Corn, Try This Instead

Mexican street corn is a delicious side dish that surely gets praise when brought to a picnic. Corn on the cob served this way is sweet, savory, and smoky, with a zesty tang and creaminess thanks to ingredients such as lime, salty Cotija cheese, Mexican crema, and cayenne pepper for heat. Also known as elote, the popular dish is something you can easily make on a weeknight, and no, you don't need a grill. As long as you have an oven with a broiler setting, you can pull this together in a cinch.

To get that grilled effect with perfectly charred kernel bits, set the broiler to high and put your ears of corn close to the heat (anywhere from 3 to 6 inches below the broiler), just as if they were being cooked on the grill. Rotating the ears is the best way to ensure even browning; use your judgement in terms of timing, but take a peek at the progress of your shucked cobs after about five minutes to see if they're ready to be flipped.