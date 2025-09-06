8 Fast Food Dupes You Can Find At Costco
A trip through the drive-thru is great for a quick fix when you're short on time, but fast food has gotten so expensive in recent years, and that makes it hard to justify your favorite burger or coffee beverage. To keep from breaking your budget, it's a good idea to keep an eye out for grocery store products that are just as delicious but a bit easier on the wallet. And Costco excels at stocking its shelves with items that'll have you saying goodbye to all your regular quick-service spots.
Below are eight fast food dupes you'll find at Costco that'll serve as tasty replacements for your Starbucks or Chick-fil-A faves. Keep in mind that prices vary by location, so be sure to cross-reference with your neighborhood fast food joints and Costco in order to get the most accurate numbers for your area. But regardless of where you're located, do yourself a favor and snag some of the goods on this list. With these in your kitchen, you'll soon forget all about the most expensive fast food items available now.
1. Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are a dupe for Chick-fil-A nuggets
There's something so satisfying about Chick-fil-A nuggets. Take a bite and the light breading breaks away as you're hit with the juicy, tender bits of chicken breast. But a single eight-count at the fast food chain will run you more than $5. Save yourself some cash without sacrificing any of the flavor by opting for the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks at Costco.
These freezer nuggets are the closest approximation to Chick-fil-A nuggets out there. Not only do they look similar, but they taste just as good. The breading is light and crispy while the interior is meaty and oh-so-flavorful, making these a solid fast food replacement. The best way to replicate the Chick-fil-A taste at home is to pop these in the air fryer. This at-home technique will get you close to the taste and texture that Chick-fil-A products have thanks to the chain's unique cooking method.
2. Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are a dupe for Chick-fil-A sandwiches
If Chick-fil-A's sandwiches are more your speed, Costco has a dupe for those, too. The Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are a seriously close match for the fillets in Chick-fil-A's original fried chicken sandwich. The light breading on the fillet gets nice and crispy once cooked, and the interior is tender and juicy. Pop the frozen fillets in the air fryer for the closest match, and pair them with a toasted and buttered bun and two pickle slices to really seal the deal.
A single Chick-fil-A sandwich will run you more than $5, but Costco's freezer-aisle product comes in a three-pound bag for less than $15. At that price, you can whip up sandwiches for the whole family in your very own kitchen. The fillets are versatile beyond sandwiches, too. You can slice the fillets and add them to your salads or pasta dishes to amp up the flavor and protein, all while getting that Chick-fil-A chicken taste.
3. Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites are a dupe for Starbucks egg bites
Starbucks Egg Bites are a quick and delicious way to start your morning, but you can save yourself a trip through the coffee chain's drive-thru by snagging the Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites. This Costco dupe comes in two flavors that closely mimic the ones from Starbucks: Uncured Bacon & Gouda, as well as Egg White with Cheese Trio & Roasted Red Pepper. Both come with 10 egg bites (five servings) per box.
The uncured bacon and gouda variety from Costco is eerily similar to the Starbucks Bacon & Gruyère Egg Bites. Both have a light and fluffy interior with a generous amount of bacon, but the gouda in the dupe adds an even more intense cheesiness. The Costco and Starbucks egg bites ingredients lists are so similar, and the taste and texture are so comparable that folks over on Reddit claimed that they "taste better than the Starbucks version." And they're cheaper too; a single order of egg bites costs more than $5, while a 10-count of the Costco version comes in at less than $14. So, if you're looking to save some cash, these egg bites are a great fast food alternative.
4. Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches are a dupe for the Starbucks Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich
If you need a more carby breakfast, Costco also pulls through with a breakfast sandwich that rivals the delicious Starbucks Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich. Just like the coffee chain's version, the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich offers bacon, egg, and cheese between a spiraled croissant bun. But rather than shelling out roughly $6 for a single breakfast sandwich at Starbucks, you can snag eight individually wrapped Costco breakfast sandwiches for under $20. That's more than 50% savings per sandwich.
Not only is the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich saving you money, but it's also offering you a similar taste and quality to the Starbucks version. The products are so similar that some customers have speculated that they're actually made by the same producer. With the croissant bun being buttery and flaky, the bacon smoky, the egg cooked perfectly, and the cheese gooey, it's difficult to justify stopping at Starbucks when these are in Costco's freezer section.
5. Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are a dupe for McDonald's fries
If McDonald's french fries are your weakness, Costco has a solid alternative: the Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries. This freezer-section find comes in a five-pound bag, which is approximately equal to 22 orders of medium fries from McDonald's. At under $8 for the entire bag at Costco, you'll be saving yourself plenty of cash.
The light batter coating on the exterior of the Costco fries is what makes them so darn crispy, and after a round in the air fryer, they taste incredibly similar to the McDonald's classic. Though it's difficult to make a frozen fry taste just as mouthwateringly good as those straight out of the deep fryer, Costco's take is one of the best in the freezer aisle. And once you grab a bag, be sure to learn the trick to making air-fried foods taste and feel like they're deep-fried. It'll have you swearing off the drive-thru for good.
6. Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is a dupe for McDonald's vanilla soft serve
There's something so nostalgic about McDonald's vanilla soft serve. It's intensely creamy and sweet and quite literally melts in your mouth. Luckily, Costco has a dupe for that, and it'll save you a trip to the fast food joint. All you need to do is head down the freezer aisle during your next grocery run.
The Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is nearly identical to McDonald's in terms of flavor. To really bring home the McDonald's feeling, you can try using the ice cream for a DIY McFlurry. Just whip it together with classic toppings like M&Ms or Oreos, and you'll have that fast food taste in your own kitchen. Or you can get adventurous with it and try making one of these 17 McDonald's McFlurry flavors that don't exist but definitely should. The Kirkland Signature product comes with two half-gallon containers of ice cream, meaning you'll have plenty of creamy, vanilla goodness to experiment with.
7. Don Lee Farms Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos are a dupe for Jack in the Box tacos
West Coast fast food chain Jack in the Box might have gotten its start as a burger joint, but its tacos sure do have a cult following. They even grabbed the top spot on this ranking of 11 Jack in the Box menu items. The product is just as cheap as it is simple — crunchy tortilla, a partial meat filling, American cheese, lettuce, and taco sauce all for less than $1 per taco.
But if a trip to Jack in the Box isn't in your future, you can snag the Don Lee Farms Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos from your local Costco. The product costs under $16 for a pack of 16, making them comparable in price to Jack in the Box. And they taste incredibly similar too, but with one catch: There's no mystery meat. The Don Lee Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos are made with just that — chicken. And it's raised without antibiotics, too. So, while the Jack in the Box tacos might be a guilty pleasure of yours, this Costco dupe is certainly an upgrade.
8. Kirkland Signature House Blend Whole Bean Coffee is a dupe for Starbucks Pike Place Roast
A cup of joe bright and early in the morning can be such a treat, but if you find yourself zipping through the drive-thru for that caffeine boost, the price can really start to add up. Nowadays, specialty beverages can run you well over $5, and black coffee isn't cheap either. And to make matters worse, prices could keep getting more expensive.
So, if you're looking to curb your morning trips to Starbucks in order to keep more cash in your wallet, Costco has just the thing to help you out. The Kirkland Signature House Blend Whole Bean Coffee is a dupe for the Starbucks Pike Place Roast. Both are smooth medium roasts with a harmonious flavor profile that features hints of cocoa. But while a 16-ounce cup of hot coffee at Starbucks will cost about $3, you can grab a whole 2.5-pound bag of the Kirkland Signature House Blend Whole Bean Coffee for around $20.