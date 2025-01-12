14 Of The Best Pinot Grigios For Every Budget

As a wine writer and consultant, I taste a lot of wine. Like, a LOT. I'm sure my UPS and FedEx drivers have interesting opinions of just what goes on in my house given the number of "adult signature required" deliveries that land on my doorstep. In my defense, I spit out most of what I taste professionally. I'm also very popular in the neighborhood thanks to my tendency to share the spoils of my wine profession. There's always a spare bottle or something tasty to drink chez moi.

Included in this never-ending lineup of wines is, of course, plenty of Pinot Grigio. Grown in most parts of the world, this grape, including how it is named — whether Pinot Grigio or Pinot Gris — is a reflection of the region from which it hails. The former is typically indicative of Italy, a classic region for the grape, and the latter of France. To confuse things even more, in other parts of the world, the wine may be named either, often in a stylistic homage to one of these wine regions. Except for when it isn't. Isn't wine just *chef's kiss* the best?

While the grape can often be thought of as "meh," it can also be magnificent, and a true representation of when time, place, the elements, and human touch collide. And, it happily comes in a wide range of price points. Here are 14 of my favorites to get you started on your (re)discovery of this humble variety.