14 Of The Best Pinot Grigios For Every Budget
As a wine writer and consultant, I taste a lot of wine. Like, a LOT. I'm sure my UPS and FedEx drivers have interesting opinions of just what goes on in my house given the number of "adult signature required" deliveries that land on my doorstep. In my defense, I spit out most of what I taste professionally. I'm also very popular in the neighborhood thanks to my tendency to share the spoils of my wine profession. There's always a spare bottle or something tasty to drink chez moi.
Included in this never-ending lineup of wines is, of course, plenty of Pinot Grigio. Grown in most parts of the world, this grape, including how it is named — whether Pinot Grigio or Pinot Gris — is a reflection of the region from which it hails. The former is typically indicative of Italy, a classic region for the grape, and the latter of France. To confuse things even more, in other parts of the world, the wine may be named either, often in a stylistic homage to one of these wine regions. Except for when it isn't. Isn't wine just *chef's kiss* the best?
While the grape can often be thought of as "meh," it can also be magnificent, and a true representation of when time, place, the elements, and human touch collide. And, it happily comes in a wide range of price points. Here are 14 of my favorites to get you started on your (re)discovery of this humble variety.
Costco Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli Grave
I would be remiss if I didn't give a shout-out to the ultimate workhorse Pinot Grigio, and the house white wine I often keep around by the case for all occasions that call for free-flowing white wine (read: most occasions). Costco's Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli is a wine whose praises I have sung in various best-of lineups.
Kirkland's Pinot Grigio hails from Friuli Venezia Giulia — nestled in northeastern Italy near Slovenia and Austria. This region is known for producing more whites than reds, with wines that are lean, crisp, and packed with mouth-watering acidity. This bottle? Totally fits the bill. It's light, easy-drinking, and lower in alcohol — perfect for lazy porch afternoons, poolside sipping, or serving for a crowd without everyone switching to beer or cocktails because of the lackluster wine selection. And here's the kicker: Costco's offering this gem for just $5 a bottle. That's a steal, considering entry-level options from this area are usually twice the price. It's also got a screw cap, which — let's be honest — gets us to that crisp, cold glass of white wine even quicker.
The Pinot Project Pinot Grigio
The Pinot Project started with a goal of making delicious and affordable Pinot Noir that was drinkable for all occasions — and the brand succeeded in that mission. Their tasty Pinot Noir regularly receives top scores among wine critics and can be found just about everywhere. So, it should come as no surprise that their Pinot Grigio is equally quaffable. The brand sources grapes from the Veneto region of Italy and produces this wine in a clean, easy-drinking style that absolutely slaps at $13.99 a bottle. It also comes in half-bottles as well, which makes for the perfect lunchtime treat for you and a friend (or just you).
The Pinot Project produces a Pinot Grigio from Washington State as well. With grapes harvested from the Ancient Lakes AVA of the Columbia Valley, it's a juicy and slightly tropical crowd-pleaser of a wine. And, it comes in cans for perfect portability. Find it at many online retailers including wine.com.
Element[AL] Pinot Grigio
Bogle Family Wine Collection launched Element[AL] Wines not just to create something delicious but with a planet-centric vision — to create the first wine in aluminum bottles in the shape of a traditional 750ml bottle. Why? Because traditional glass bottles are the biggest contributor to a wine's carbon footprint. These sleek, reusable, and recyclable bottles are 80% lighter than traditional glass bottles, making them poster children for a more sustainable future in wine.
And did we discuss the absolute portability and practicality of this wine? Lighter than glass and shatterproof, Element[AL] Pinot Grigio can go poolside, on the boat deck, up to the mountaintop, and everywhere in between. Oh, and by the way, the juice inside is pretty darn good too. Made from sunny California vineyards, this wine is 100% stainless steel fermented, with an addition of Albariño to enhance the wine's vibrancy. Element[AL] Pinot Grigio can be found for $16.99 at most major retailers or you can use their handy online shopping tool which will help you locate the wine in your market.
Boomtown by Dusted Valley Pinot Gris
Dusted Valley is the brainchild of Wisconsin natives and brothers-in-law Chad Johnson and Corey Braunel. Ready to move on from corporate life but armed with a dream of crafting excellent wines with a sense of place from Washington State, the two set out for Walla Walla in 2003 to do just that. Strong roots in agriculture mixed with "rough and tumble know-how and a sizeable piece of their souls" have allowed them to implement sustainable practices and low-intervention winemaking — making their dream a reality. Boomtown is a second label under Dusted Valley, which offers classic Washington State wines that reflect the soil, terroir, and place where their estate vineyards lie.
A true taste of Washington, Boomtown Pinot Gris offers fresh, crisp fruit-forward sips and minerality found in the Columbia Valley vineyards where it grows. There is no place like WA, and this wine is a classic example of what the region can produce when it comes to this grape. It is available through various online retailers for around $20.
King Estate Willamette Valley Pinot Gris
It would be virtually impossible to talk about great domestic Pinot Gris without giving credit to King Estate. Founded in 1991, this iconic Oregon winery is the largest Biodynamic certified winery in North America. Biodynamic is a self-sustaining farming process that uses the area's natural ecosystem. King Estate has also been instrumental in growing the popularity of this grape in the United States and is widely considered the benchmark of exceptional quality when it comes to this variety. As such, it doesn't just have one Pinot Gris in its portfolio, it offers a range, including single-vineyard and biodynamic selections.
The King Estate Willamette Valley Pinot Gris is the winery's flagship selection, widely available because of its value and flavor profile. This is a deliciously succulent wine, aromatic and layered, punching well above its $20 price tag. Wine lovers will likely see this Pinot Gris at restaurants and retailers across the country or can easily purchase it online through the winery's online shop.
Alois Lageder Terre Alpina Pinot Grigio
Anyone in search of an expertly made, textbook example of a well-priced Pinot Grigio from Alto Adige, one of the finest regions for this grape, need look no further than Alois Lageder's Terre Alpina Pinot Grigio. Founded in 1823 in the rolling hills of Trentino-Alto Adige, Alois Lageder has been a pioneering force in the region for more than a century. Now in its sixth generation, the winery has been farming biodynamically since 2004 and all 135 acres of estate vineyards are certified organic.
If turning water into wine really were a thing, this wine would be the equivalent of pure mountain spring water — crisp, clean, and full of crystal-clear minerality. It's a quintessential alpine wine that is equally at home sipped on its own for an Après Ski tipple or thoughtfully paired with local cuisine. Germany's influence is strong in this part of Italy, so might we suggest a heaping plate of speck, the Alto Adige's local salami, or some Schlutzkrapfen, the light, half-moon-shaped pasta filled with ricotta and spinach, for an indulgent and ultra-regional match made in heaven. This is a fairly ubiquitous Pinot Grigio, pretty widely available at many retailers as well as online, including wine.com for $17.99.
Pasqua Black Label Pinot Grigio delle Venezie
I am a huge fan of this producer so I am always keen to recommend their wines for just about any category. Pasqua is a trailblazing brand that has been reshaping the wine world with bold innovation since 1925, all while honoring the rich winemaking heritage of Veneto, Italy, and serving as a global ambassador for the region. From bold, eye-catching labels that weave art and storytelling into its packaging, to experimental winemaking techniques and sustainability efforts, it's no wonder Wine Enthusiast Magazine named the brand "Innovator of the Year" in 2023.
Pasqua's Black Label Pinot Grigio label features nary a black label but instead a contemporary teal design that manages to look at once modern and vintage. The juice inside mirrors this ability to be both unique and traditional, with a small portion spending time in oak barrels which gives the wine complexity and texture that belie the modest $13 or so price tag. This is an absolute standout among Pinot Grigio wines — guaranteed to woo even the most hesitant of Pinot Grigio drinkers. It's available through various online retailers.
Borgo Conventi Pinot Grigio
So a wealthy landowner and a monk walk into a bar ... the story of Borgo Conventi could very well begin this way. In this case, the landowner was Count Rizzardo di Strassoldo, who donated a plot to the Dominican Friars in the mid-17th century on which to build the first of several monasteries in the region of Farra d'Isonzo in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Fast forward to 1975, and Borgo Conventi — "Village of the Convents" — is established by Gianni Vescovo in honor of this first monastery founded in the province all those years ago. The estate was later purchased in 2019 by the Moretti Polegato family, who have continued a commitment to preserving the history of the estate while also championing the brilliant terroir of the region.
The white wines produced here are exceptional thanks to the soils of Collio hills where many vineyards are located. The land here was once a seabed, which left behind a marly sandstone full of shell fragments and fossils. If you close your eyes you can practically taste the sea as you sip wines from these hills, and this Pinot Grigio is no exception, full of briny minerality and ocean air, at once complex yet refreshingly light. At $21.99 a bottle on wine.com, this wine is an absolute steal. I love to pop a bottle to pair with an extra crispy chicken Milanese dressed with a simple squeeze of fresh lemon and a sprinkling of flaky sea salt.
Robert Renzoni Vineyards Pinot Grigio
About 45 minutes North of San Diego and 90 minutes South of San Diego lies an unexpected wine haven known as Temecula Valley. Here, cool Pacific Ocean breezes sneak through gaps in the coastal mountain ranges, moderating the warm Southern California temperatures over the vines that lie in the Tuscan-like hills and valleys of the region. The result? Grapes that ripen beautifully with voluptuous flavors yet retain freshness and balance thanks to these cooling ocean influences.
Robert Renzoni Vineyards looks like a true Italian winery and many of the wines found at this family-owned and operated property are made from classic Italian grapes like Sangiovese, Montepulciano, Barbera, and, of course, Pinot Grigio. The grape sings in the hands of young winemaking phenom Olivia Bue, who coaxes impressive concentration out of the variety while delivering a wine that is lip-smackingly delicious and pure heaven paired with any of the dishes thoughtfully prepared at Mama Rosa's, the winery's on-site Italian trattoria. My personal recommendation? The decadent R&R pizza, topped with homemade truffle cream sauce, mozzarella, artichoke Parmigiano sausage, portobello mushrooms, Asiago, fresh rosemary, and truffle salt. If you can't make it to this gem of a region, you can easily snag a bottle of the Pinot Grigio for $29 online through the winery's website.
Brassfield Estate Winery Pinot Gris
Brassfield Estate Winery isn't just a winery — it's a remarkable destination. Established in 1973 by wine trailblazer Jerry Brassfield, this gem in Northern California is the heart and soul of the High Valley AVA, nestled in Lake County's volcanic wonderland. Think epic views, unique terroir, and wines that wow. Originally a cattle ranch, this 5,000-acre estate has evolved into one of the coolest spots in California, sitting at sky-high elevations that only one percent of vineyards worldwide can match. The High Valley's east-west orientation (almost unheard of in California!) and elevations from 1,800 to nearly 3,000 feet create dream conditions for razor-sharp wines with a real sense of place.
Everything at Brassfield is estate-grown, produced, and bottled — no shortcuts here. Winemaker Carlos Valadez, backed by the dynamic duo of consulting winemakers David and Katharine DeSante, crafts wines that are sustainably certified, impeccably made, and packed with flavor. This includes their "classic" Pinot Gris, which is by no means ordinary. Grown on volcanic soils with high-altitude UV magic, this wine bursts with citrusy bergamot, juicy Bartlett pear, and wild chaparral vibes. Crisp, bright, and endlessly refreshing, it's a go-to for pairing with everything — or nothing at all. Rated 93 points by Wine Enthusiast, you can purchase this wine for $22 a bottle on the Brassfield website.
Massican Pinot Grigio
Massican is another winery that can do no wrong in my book. I'm inclined to drink just about anything produced by Massican's talented winemaker and industry visionary, Dan Petroski. This Napa Valley winery specializes in white wines that have a distinctly Italian personality, and this Pinot Grigio is one of the top bottlings out there, domestic or otherwise.
Don't let the $25-a-bottle price tag fool (or deter!) you — every penny is reflected in the extraordinary care and attention to detail of this wine. While an easy-drinking selection, it goes far beyond your basic Pinot Grigio in both depth and complexity. Despite its low ABV — a palatable 12.1% — it's rich in flavor with notes of nectarine and peach, mountain herbs, and just a whiff of flint. It is backed by that unmistakable marine-like quality that makes you immediately want to haul yourself to the seaside, picnic basket and dreams of a slower life in tow. I love this wine on its own or paired with a platter of seafood – the kind that you eat with your hands, surrounded by nothing but napkins, lemons, and the best of friends. Available online and through select independent retailers.
Alma Rosa La Encantada Pinot Gris
Alma Rosa winemaker Samra Morris's journey to becoming the first Bosnian-American female head winemaker in California is deeply inspiring. Growing up in war-torn Bosnia during the 1990s, her childhood was marked by unimaginable challenges. At six years old, she dodged bullets and bombs, enduring a world where survival skills often took the place of typical childhood activities most of us took for granted as kids. Despite profound loss, including the deaths of many family members during the Srebrenica genocide, Samra found resilience and hope, eventually making her way to the United States.
Today, she is celebrated not only for her skill as a winemaker but also for the inspiring story that shaped her — a story of perseverance, survival, and an unyielding drive to create something beautiful. And that she does in every wine she crafts, including this top-scoring Pinot Gris from the Sta. Rita Hills AVA of Santa Barbara. The 100-acre La Encantada Vineyard was originally planted by Alma Rosa's founder Richard Sanford in 2000 and grows the vast majority of Pinot Gris produced in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA. This wine captures the region's long growing season and is a stunner, with bright, mouth-watering acidity, that gives flight to the layers of citrus and soft beeswax notes. This is a serious wine that pairs beautifully with centerpiece dishes like garlic-laced roasted chicken or brown-butter seared scallops. Find this memorable Pinot Gris on the winery's website for $35 a bottle.
Bouchaine Pinot Gris
Bouchaine Vineyards, the oldest continuously family-owned property in Napa's Carneros AVA, has more than 20 distinct soil types and microclimates across its 100-acre estate, which is as gorgeous as it is welcoming. And, at the heart of every winery experience — whether a simple tasting, an exquisite wine and cheese pairing, or a thrilling and educational hands-on falconry demonstration — wine is always the showstopper.
President and Winemaker Chris Kajani, embraces the diverse topography available to her, producing stunning and versatile aromatic white varieties year after year, which she joyfully shares through her magnetic personality and infectious love for what she does. The Estate Pinot Gris is among this lineup of beguiling white wines, offering heady aromatics, concentrated flavors, and a rib-sticking warmth thanks to a small amount of time in neutral oak. The wine's regional identity is distinctively Carneros and yet the wine somehow manages to taste utterly unique. Pair this Pinot Gris with complex or exotic flavors — a bright, texture-rich tuna poke bowl or a sweet-salty-savory bowl of Pad Thai. The Bouchaine Pinot Gris is available through the winery's online shop for $38.
Girlan Pinot Grigio
Cantina Girlan turned 100 in 2023 and she remains a young, timeless gem of Alto Adige. Perched on the foothills of the UNESCO-listed Dolomites, this historic winery celebrates everything that makes the region, also known as Sudtirol, special: crisp mountain air, dramatic Alpine terroir, and a knack for taking often unremarkable grapes like Pinot Grigio and crafting unforgettable wines. Girlan works with 200 small-scale growers, each farming a little over a hectare of vineyard — meaning every vine gets VIP treatment. Staying true to its roots, this winery lets the land and its unique history do the talking.
Despite its approachable price point — around $23 a bottle — this isn't your average bottle of Pinot Grigio. Grown at high altitudes on glacial and volcanic soils, the grapes for this wine grapes soak up all the cool Alpine vibes. Hand-harvested and aged six months on the lees, it's pure refreshment in a glass. Expect a juicy hit of mountain herbs, crisp apples, and pears, with a joyful palate that practically begs for another sip. Find this wine online or at select retailers.