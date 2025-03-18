The 11 Best Hard Seltzer Brands For Your Next Group Hang

To say hard seltzers have risen in popularity is an understatement; the fizzy, lightly flavored sparkling waters have completely dominated the drinking scene in recent years, thin aluminum cans now fitted firmly in almost any partygoer's hands. The drink has gained so much momentum that even koozies are made in their signature thin shape, replacing the familiar size of a 12-ounce beer can. That's not to say beer is going away — it never will — but, thanks to brands such as White Claw, gluten-free drink alternatives are here to stay.

White Claw was far from the first hard seltzer on the shelves. That honor goes to Zima, a Sprite-like drink from the '90s that came and went with varying degrees of popularity. White Claw was only the resurgence of hard seltzer, but a powerful one that caused a deliciously fizzy ripple effect. Though we have White Claw to thank for bringing back the easy-to-drink hard seltzers, there are plenty of other brands perfecting and growing their range of flavored seltzers — and in some cases sparkling waters — and we've compiled a list of the very best. Some offer artisanal flavors like blackberry hibiscus, while others inject a subtle spice that dances across the tongue. Next time you're planning a group hang, think outside the big white box — try one of the 10 best hard seltzer brands below instead.