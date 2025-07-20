Where Bobby Flay Stands On The Charcoal Vs Gas Grill Debate

"People always ask if they should use charcoal or should they use gas," Flay told People. "And I think if you want to use charcoal, it's a great idea. It's more pure, it's got more flavor, it's more old school. But I understand the gas grill for sure," he said, before going in to assert his possession of each variety. The pure heat burn amplified flavor created by the charcoal grill, according to Flay, certainly makes it seem like the winning proposition. But it has a bit of a learning curve if you're new to the form.

Once you've gone to all the work of choosing the best beef for your burgers and shaping and seasoning them for maximum impact, you still need to set up your charcoal grill carefully for the best chance of success. One of the wisest measures you can take is setting up heat zones where you can cook items that require lower or higher temperatures as needed. That means you'll want to concentrate most of your charcoal on one side of the grill as your direct heat section for hearty things like meat, leaving the other side emptier to pick up gentler, residual heat for lighter things like buns. Also remember that a charcoal grill is capable of creating more intense heat than gas, so adjust your cooking times accordingly to achieve the doneness you desire.