Where Bobby Flay Stands On The Charcoal Vs Gas Grill Debate
Charcoal and gas grill devotees go back like the Montagues and Capulets. Fans of the former will extoll the virtues of the rich billowing smoke that only charcoal can conjure for that inimitable backyard barbecue flavor. Lovers of the latter will praise the very absence of just those carbon particles, preferring, instead, the less adulterated taste of all that meets the heat. The line is so divisive, in fact, that it's like a record scratch (or, lute pause?) when a major food world personality asserts a position.
Celebrity chef and recipe ingredient risk taker Bobby Flay is, at least publicly, a longtime grilling double agent, according to People magazine. "I own both," he told the outlet. It tracks, of course, that Flay, a font of impressive grilling tips, would want to avail himself of a bit of the smoke from column A and the more naked flames from column B. But if you read between the lines, it seems like he might actually be just a tiny bit more closely aligned with the more ancient of the two outdoor cooking arts.
More of Flay's takes on grills, plus some tips for success
"People always ask if they should use charcoal or should they use gas," Flay told People. "And I think if you want to use charcoal, it's a great idea. It's more pure, it's got more flavor, it's more old school. But I understand the gas grill for sure," he said, before going in to assert his possession of each variety. The pure heat burn amplified flavor created by the charcoal grill, according to Flay, certainly makes it seem like the winning proposition. But it has a bit of a learning curve if you're new to the form.
Once you've gone to all the work of choosing the best beef for your burgers and shaping and seasoning them for maximum impact, you still need to set up your charcoal grill carefully for the best chance of success. One of the wisest measures you can take is setting up heat zones where you can cook items that require lower or higher temperatures as needed. That means you'll want to concentrate most of your charcoal on one side of the grill as your direct heat section for hearty things like meat, leaving the other side emptier to pick up gentler, residual heat for lighter things like buns. Also remember that a charcoal grill is capable of creating more intense heat than gas, so adjust your cooking times accordingly to achieve the doneness you desire.