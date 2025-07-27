This Is One Of The Biggest Downsides To Barbecuing With Wood Vs Charcoal

Summer is all about barbecue season, but to become a pitmaster in your own right, you have to understand the different methods and make some choices about what best suits your needs. It can get a little confusing, as there are some key distinctions between barbecuing and grilling. However, since both are done on a grill, one of the most important choices you have to make is whether to light it with charcoal or wood.

Generally, there's some agreement that wood imparts more flavor, but is also more temperamental to work with than charcoal. For more insight, Chowhound spoke with barbecue expert Robbie Shoults, a celebrity chef and the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas. "Although we burn wood in our huge smoker here every day at Bear Creek, there are some downsides, as it is harder to control temperature consistently," says Shoults, who also owns Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. That's because wood burns faster than charcoal does, and it gets hotter — making it harder to cook meats that require a "low and slow" temperature. Shoults also loves harvesting his own wood from the forest, but understands that it's not the most convenient option for everyone.

Despite the convenience of charcoal's availability, Shoults says it may require refueling and gives less natural smoke flavor. "To get that flavor, you would want to add wood chunks or chips to fill in the flavor gap," he suggests.