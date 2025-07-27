This Is One Of The Biggest Downsides To Barbecuing With Wood Vs Charcoal
Summer is all about barbecue season, but to become a pitmaster in your own right, you have to understand the different methods and make some choices about what best suits your needs. It can get a little confusing, as there are some key distinctions between barbecuing and grilling. However, since both are done on a grill, one of the most important choices you have to make is whether to light it with charcoal or wood.
Generally, there's some agreement that wood imparts more flavor, but is also more temperamental to work with than charcoal. For more insight, Chowhound spoke with barbecue expert Robbie Shoults, a celebrity chef and the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas. "Although we burn wood in our huge smoker here every day at Bear Creek, there are some downsides, as it is harder to control temperature consistently," says Shoults, who also owns Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. That's because wood burns faster than charcoal does, and it gets hotter — making it harder to cook meats that require a "low and slow" temperature. Shoults also loves harvesting his own wood from the forest, but understands that it's not the most convenient option for everyone.
Despite the convenience of charcoal's availability, Shoults says it may require refueling and gives less natural smoke flavor. "To get that flavor, you would want to add wood chunks or chips to fill in the flavor gap," he suggests.
How to best barbecue with wood
If you choose to fuel your grill or smoker with wood, it's crucial to monitor and control the heat as closely as possible. At Bear Creek Smokehouse, chef Robbie Shoults says, "We are consistently managing the fire, adjusting air flow and babysitting the burn!" He has some key tips to help novices master the heat of their own wood-burning grills. "Start off with a small, hot fire, as a small controlled fire produces more consistent heat and cleaner smoke," he advises. "When you build that fire, be sure to use only seasoned wood, as it will burn more evenly," he adds.
Then, once you're ready to add more wood, Shoults advises doing so in small increments. "Add one or two split pieces of wood at a time to avoid crazy temperature spikes," the chef explained. In addition to these cautionary steps, Shoults utilizes the dampers, which act as vents for your grill or smoker, helping to regulate the flow of air. "The more air, the hotter the fire, the less air, the cooler the fire," Shoults says. Above all, he advises using a thermometer and "watch it like a hawk."
When it comes to the best type of wood to use, Shoults' personal favorite is pecan wood, because of "the way it burns and the sweet mild smoke that it gives off." If charcoal is more your speed, he recommends all-natural hardwood lump charcoal.