How To Know How Much Charcoal You Need For Your BBQ Grill

There's a deep-rooted magic to preparing food using charcoal. Watching embers flicker and aromatic smoke waft up from a grill comes with an elemental allure that traces through several hundred thousand years of culinary history. Subsequently, cooking with fire comes with a nearly expected intuition, even though there's lots of intricacy to the process. Some mistakes, such as using lighter fluid, come before ignition even takes place. Another mistake is not considering the amount of charcoal you need.

Sure, it's tempting to dump coals into the barbecue and commence cooking, but their quantity and distribution influence both the heat and cooking duration — two critical qualities of grilling. The necessary charcoal volume also depends on whether you're using lump or briquettes, the size of your grill, and if you're cooking with direct or indirect heat. Since measuring charcoal by volume is a pain, it's best to gauge using a chimney or by the approximate number you take out of the bag. Pinpoint the correct charcoal quantity and the embers burn just right.