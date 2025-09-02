The Nuts With The Highest Protein Are A Popular Choice

In this culinary day and age, it should come as no surprise that plants have protein. In fact, the plant kingdom is booming with crop varieties that can easily help one achieve their daily protein intake. One of the easiest and tastiest ways for a quick protein boost is to reach for a handful of nuts. But, to get the most protein per serving, one candidate emerges victorious: Behold, the humble peanut. These protein-rich pods grow and mature underground and, as a result, can at times be referred to as "groundnuts" or "earthnuts." They deliver approximately 25 grams of protein per 100 grams, which translates to about 9.5 grams of protein per ¼ cup serving size. This exceeds the roughly 6 grams of protein in pistachios, 5 grams of protein in cashews, 7 grams of protein in almonds, and 4.5 grams of protein in walnuts for about the same serving size.

Despite being a botanical legume, meaning peanuts are more closely related to soybeans (the legume with the highest protein content), peanuts are typically used like other botanical nuts, such as chestnuts and hazelnuts. In addition to being an excellent source of plant-powered protein, peanuts are also a nutritional powerhouse that delivers healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals in every kernel. Chances that you're munching on raw peanuts are rather slim; they're most likely to be enjoyed as a roasted treat. Roasting peanuts can impact the levels of healthy fats, though, which can be overcome by roasting at low temperatures. The protein content remains similar to their raw counterparts.