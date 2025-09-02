The Nuts With The Highest Protein Are A Popular Choice
In this culinary day and age, it should come as no surprise that plants have protein. In fact, the plant kingdom is booming with crop varieties that can easily help one achieve their daily protein intake. One of the easiest and tastiest ways for a quick protein boost is to reach for a handful of nuts. But, to get the most protein per serving, one candidate emerges victorious: Behold, the humble peanut. These protein-rich pods grow and mature underground and, as a result, can at times be referred to as "groundnuts" or "earthnuts." They deliver approximately 25 grams of protein per 100 grams, which translates to about 9.5 grams of protein per ¼ cup serving size. This exceeds the roughly 6 grams of protein in pistachios, 5 grams of protein in cashews, 7 grams of protein in almonds, and 4.5 grams of protein in walnuts for about the same serving size.
Despite being a botanical legume, meaning peanuts are more closely related to soybeans (the legume with the highest protein content), peanuts are typically used like other botanical nuts, such as chestnuts and hazelnuts. In addition to being an excellent source of plant-powered protein, peanuts are also a nutritional powerhouse that delivers healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals in every kernel. Chances that you're munching on raw peanuts are rather slim; they're most likely to be enjoyed as a roasted treat. Roasting peanuts can impact the levels of healthy fats, though, which can be overcome by roasting at low temperatures. The protein content remains similar to their raw counterparts.
Ways to incorporate peanuts to your meals
There really is no right or wrong way to add peanuts to your meals. Some default recipes with peanuts call for using them as a crunchy garnish to offer a textural contrast. Other easy ways to incorporate peanuts are to turn to peanut butter, which is also a substantial source of protein: 100 grams of peanut butter can deliver nearly 22 grams of protein, which is almost on par with raw peanuts. Delve into the abundance of peanut butter sandwich recipes at your disposal, be it a basic peanut butter and jelly that warrants former Travel Channel host Adam Richman's seal of approval, or one that gets a crunchy twist from a layer of chunky granola pieces. Alternatively, you can make a Thai-style peanut sauce, or bring a refreshing salad together with a creamy peanut butter dressing.
Stirring peanut butter into instant ramen is also an ingenious hack for an instant flavor and texture boost to the broth. Paired with a splash of ginger ale, you may never go back to the default settings of how to make instant ramen. For those who enjoy cold noodles on a hot day, look no further than an Asian-style cold, creamy, peanut noodle dish, which you can also customize the spice levels of with your preferred hot sauce or chili oil. If you're feeling adventurous (and up for possibly alarming some Italians), whip up a zesty, herbaceous peanut butter pasta. If you want to take things a huge leap further, consider trying the historic Southern drink that calls for adding crunchy peanuts to your Coca-Cola.