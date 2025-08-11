How Adam Richman Builds The Perfect Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich
In the world of classic, nostalgic foods, very few match up to the simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Be it a quick meal, an easy snack, or a late-night treat, a PB&J does it all. You've got the fats and protein from the peanut butter, carbs from the bread, and even some vitamins from your choice of jam. PB&J stans often have hard-and-fast rules for building the perfect sandwich. While we are not here to tell how you should enjoy your PB&J, former Travel Channel host Adam Richman has some words of wisdom when it comes to whipping up the best peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The secret lies in the ratio of peanut butter to your choice of jelly and the bread.
As Richman explained in a 2012 Maxim interview, the ratios can vary based on the type of peanut butter you use. For smooth varieties, go for a 55/45 peanut butter to jelly ratio, while a 50/50 split does the trick for chunky peanut butter. Richman also emphasizes that the bread should have "flavor and texture and character," so whichever brand of bread checks off those boxes according to your taste, that's the one for you. He also enjoys his bread toasted or warm, but if you want to get extra adventurous, press the sandwich in a sandwich maker, like the Proctor Silex Sandwich Toaster.
PB&J is a canvas for creativity
From PB&J's humble history to now becoming a staple in almost every American household and even across the world, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are a testament to how an idea for innovation can stand the test of time. Avid PB&J connoisseurs might not want to stray from the default: peanut butter, jam, and white bread. But, there's no harm in switching up your sandwich game, as it might lead you to something new that you enjoy equally, if not more. The most obvious way to bring variety is to play around with different jam and jelly flavors. Berries are a popular choice, and if you're looking for an alternative to the standard grape jelly, reach for Chowhound's favorite strawberry jam brand.
Fancy a textural contrast in your sandwich? Nestle in some potato chips for an unexpectedly satisfying crunch to upgrade your otherwise straightforward PB&J recipe. Adding a fresh, fruity element is also an effortless way to elevate a peanut butter sandwich. There's no shortage of peanut butter brands lining the shelves of grocery stores, and to help you make the best choice, we've done the heavy lifting and ranked the main store-bought peanut butters, as well as the best and worst natural peanut butters. To take things up a notch, a creative way to serve a PB&J worthy of the status of "gourmet dessert" would be to prepare the sandwich French toast-style and à la mode. So, if you're one of those skeptics who dare not stray away from what's familiar, perhaps these ideas could inspire the curious chef in you.