How Adam Richman Builds The Perfect Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

In the world of classic, nostalgic foods, very few match up to the simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Be it a quick meal, an easy snack, or a late-night treat, a PB&J does it all. You've got the fats and protein from the peanut butter, carbs from the bread, and even some vitamins from your choice of jam. PB&J stans often have hard-and-fast rules for building the perfect sandwich. While we are not here to tell how you should enjoy your PB&J, former Travel Channel host Adam Richman has some words of wisdom when it comes to whipping up the best peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The secret lies in the ratio of peanut butter to your choice of jelly and the bread.

As Richman explained in a 2012 Maxim interview, the ratios can vary based on the type of peanut butter you use. For smooth varieties, go for a 55/45 peanut butter to jelly ratio, while a 50/50 split does the trick for chunky peanut butter. Richman also emphasizes that the bread should have "flavor and texture and character," so whichever brand of bread checks off those boxes according to your taste, that's the one for you. He also enjoys his bread toasted or warm, but if you want to get extra adventurous, press the sandwich in a sandwich maker, like the Proctor Silex Sandwich Toaster.