The Key To A Perfect Consistency For Peanut Butter Salad Dressing
Peanut butter is a versatile pantry staple that can work its wonders in a multitude of recipes ranging from simple to sophisticated. From a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich to a nutty noodle dish, the spread shines in sweet and savory preparations alike. Naturally, given its high-protein content and dose of healthy fats, peanut butter is an excellent inclusion for a creamy salad dressing. Although, as with any nut-based butter, its consistency can be quite thick and challenging to stir easily, let alone drizzle atop as a dressing. The trick comes down to perfecting the balance between the thickness, pourability, and, of course, personal preference. This will ensure that your peanut butter dressing is not only pourable but also coats your salad evenly.
Starting with the peanut butter itself, opt for varieties that are smooth and contain minimal additives and stabilizers, which can create resistance when combining with other ingredients. Natural peanut butter would be the way to go, and to make your selection easy, we've ranked popular natural peanut butter brands. To avoid a dressing that plops out in blobs or comes gushing out of the jar, adjust the amount of liquid you add to the dressing. Different liquids can effectively thin peanut butter into an immaculately emulsified dressing. Water is a neutral default, while flavored liquids like soy sauce, vinegar, or even your preferred broth impart added flavor. However, if you're concerned that the oils from the peanut butter won't blend properly with water, whisk in a few drops of neutral oil till the desired consistency is achieved. Keep in mind that the peanut dressing will thicken when stored in the refrigerator, so when you're ready to use it, thin it down slightly with water before serving with your salad.
Diversify your peanut dressing with added flavors
When it comes to creamy condiments for salad dressings without added dairy, tahini is a popular choice, but peanut butter fans can easily switch that out with this nut butter instead. If you're wondering what salad is best suited for a peanut dressing, the truth is there's no right answer. Of course, Thai-inspired creations might be the obvious go-to given the prevalence of peanut sauce in Thai cuisine. For a simple, balanced Thai-style dressing, start with a basic, 3-ingredient peanut sauce with hoisin sauce and vinegar, adjusting the final consistency to taste. This is a great foundation for various herbaceous and vibrant salads inspired by Thai cuisine. To bring an additional kick of subtle heat to your salad and added texture, consider mixing in Trader Joe's chili onion crunch for an elevated dish.
If you have a jar of store-bought salsa that could use some improvement in the flavor department, reach for your peanut butter and put together a Mexican-style salsa de cacahuate — perfect to dress a Southwest-style salad. Perhaps transport your taste buds to the rich culinary traditions of West African nations by combining peanut butter with aromatic spices, tomato paste, and other traditional ingredients like chili, cumin, and cilantro for a dressing that is guaranteed to please. Even if you're not keen about salads but love peanut butter, the endless possibilities for a flavorsome nutty dressing may just inspire you to eat more veggies, using the nut butter as your vessel. So, if you have a jar of peanut butter, brimming with potential for a scrumptious salad, bust out your spices, seasonings, and condiments, and gear up to deliver a delectable dressing to pour over your salad bowl.