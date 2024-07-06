How Adding Peanuts To Coca-Cola Became A Southern Thing

If you're not from the South (and even then, unless you're a keeper of the old school, nearly-forgotten delicacies), peanuts and Coca-Cola don't sound like they belong in the same container. Yet, as strange as it may sound to outsiders' ears, the tradition of mixing salty roasted peanuts and soda pop is actually a culinary oddity dating back at least a century in the South. Long before the of-the-moment TikTok trends like pickles and Dr. Pepper or soda spiked with coffee creamer, people were pouring salty nuts into their soda. As the peanuts make contact with the sugary beverage, they infuse their saltiness into the carbonated drink. With each refreshing sip, you're gifted with a mouthful of crunchy nuts and fizzy sweetness.

Advertisement

If you're not one to balk at a little texture in your drink (boba tea, anyone?), or if you're someone who appreciates a classic sweet and salty combo, this culinary dinosaur might be one to bring out of the vaults and try for yourself. While its origin story is a little muddled with the passage of time, most food historians agree that this unique drink-slash-snack was born in the 1920s. At this time, Coca-Cola (which has been on the scene since the 1880s) and packaged shelled peanuts were inexpensive and easy to find in any typical Southern general store, so they were highly popular amongst blue-collar workers.