Peanut Butter Sandwiches Get A Game-Changing Crunch From This Add-In

Adding peanut butter to a granola bowl doesn't need much further explanation, but adding granola to a peanut butter sandwich? Now, that's a new one. Peanut butter is a flavor powerhouse: comforting, creamy, a little salty, but even the crunchy versions of it don't really have much texture going on. Throw a scoop of granola into your sandwich, however, and suddenly there's some serious crunch. Crunch in the form of toasty, nutty, and addictive flavors, all of which together will totally change the game.

And granola doesn't just add a new layer of texture, it adds a whole new flavor element to your sandwich. If you want to pair sweet with salty, then try a honey-roasted granola mix, or if you like a little chew with your crunch, then get a granola that is packed with dried fruit like cherries and dates. The world is your granola-covered oyster, just don't overdo it — it's a sandwich add-on, we're not trying to turn your sandwich into a bread-bowl for cereal. Even just a tablespoon scattered right onto the peanut butter spread is enough to change the vibe.

And while we're experimenting with a classic, did you know that butter is also a great addition to a peanut butter sandwich? Just one layer of it makes the whole experience softer and smoother, and also defeats the classic peanut butter stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth problem. It may even make the granola texture pop out more with a silky base to contrast the crunch.