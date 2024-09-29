What Makes Grits Different From Polenta?

Grits and polenta are culinary staples, but few people know what makes these corn-based foods different. While polenta was once considered fancy, grits have historically been a staple of the American South as a poverty food. (Though it's Iowa that grows the most corn in the U.S., not a Southern state.) Although these connotations have changed in recent years, it doesn't mean polenta and grits are the same, even though they are both foods that can be made in a rice cooker.

Advertisement

Polenta is a Northern Italian dish made from cornmeal derived from a specific variety of yellow flint corn called eight-row flint. The cornmeal for polenta is typically coarsely ground and has a dense, flaky texture when cooked. You can also often find rolls of pre-cooked polenta at stores or instant brands that can be rehydrated with hot water. On the other hand, grits are based on a Native American Muskogee dish and are made from white dent corn, which has a higher starch content than flint. Usually ground fine, grits have a creamier, porridge-like consistency when cooked. As a rule, the more finely grits are ground, the quicker they will cook.

Although grits and polenta can be used interchangeably in some recipes, grits must be stirred more often because they contain more starch. Moreover, replacing one with the other can impact the taste and texture of a dish, sometimes in ways you don't want. So, it's important to consider the outcome you're looking for before making a substitution.

Advertisement