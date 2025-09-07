The Pros And Cons Of Buying A Fridge At Costco

If you like long and free warranties on appliances, then you'll like what Costco has to offer. The company extends all manufacturer warranties out to two years at no cost, and if you need to use the warranty, all you have to do is contact Costco's Technical and Warranty Services. Costco is clear that the help you get through the warranty depends on the original manufacturer's warranty. This means that whatever restrictions the manufacturer has on the warranty are in place throughout the two years, and your warranty will vary according to the brand you buy.

That doesn't mean that everything always goes smoothly. Some customers have complained that reaching customer service to use the warranty is difficult, while others who were due a refund had difficulty getting their payments.

Part of this could be due to how the extended warranty is treated. As long as the refrigerator is within the manufacturer's original warranty period, you'll have to contact the manufacturer to use the warranty. Once that runs out and Costco's extension kicks in, you'll work with Costco. Costco offers three-year warranties, too. However, these protection plans are not free.