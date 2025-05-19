13 Kitchen Appliances To Avoid Buying At Costco, Based On Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone knows about Costco's high-quality, low-cost Kirkland brand and their signature bulk buying. But many die-hard shoppers also claim you should always purchase Costco kitchen appliances thanks to the various membership benefits, low prices, installation, and technical support.
In theory, that all makes sense. But in reality, it's quite a messier story. On April 1, 2025, five people were hospitalized after a kitchen appliance unexpectedly exploded in an Arizona Costco. Countless Redditors also shared similar stories of appliance shopping gone wrong. From faulty products to installation horror stories, many dissatisfied customers vowed never to buy machines and gadgets from Costco again.
Despite the chaos, it's not all bad. There are some big and small kitchen appliances worth buying from Costco that, so far, have a 0% explosion rate. If they do break, many point the finger at installers or manufacturers before the superstore itself. Still, it's better to be safe than sorry. To prepare you before stepping foot into the big-box retailer, you should know Costco's top kitchen appliances with the lowest reviews.
Bosch 500 Series VeroCafe Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
If you've never shopped at the membership-based store, consider these must-buy products for all Costco first-timers. You'll stumble upon plenty of tasty discounted food on the list, but you definitely won't find the Bosch 500 Series Espresso Machine. Leaving aside the fact that not everybody would want to buy a nearly $900 espresso machine, even the most serious coffee drinkers have their qualms about the luxury coffee maker.
The most common complaint is the watery, lukewarm espresso this device drips out. A small water tank, messy frothing, and a complicated manual come in as close seconds. Despite it all, customers admit the coffee tastes good (even when cold). But when you're dishing out close to $1,000, it's not unreasonable to expect a near-perfect performance, which this machine simply doesn't live up to.
Purchase the Bosch 500 Series VeroCafe Fully Automatic Espresso Machine from Amazon for $891.78.
Samsung 24 in 39 dBA Top Control Smart Dishwasher with Auto Release and Linear Wash
Loyal Costco shoppers and Samsung fans alike can agree that this dishwasher is a dud. As a smart appliance with high-end features and a price to reflect that, you'd expect at least an above-average performance from this household device. So-called benefits are a self-opening door for maximal drying, a third rack for extra space, quiet wash technology, and AquaBlast jets for a squeaky clean finish.
On paper, the washing machine sounds great. Unfortunately, reality tells a different story. From installation issues to poor performance and leaks, shoppers had nearly every bad experience under the sun after purchasing the $750 product. The silver lining is? That it does come through with its promise to wash quietly. And regarding the installation horror stories, Costco is infamous for sub-contracting subpar workers, so your experience elsewhere should (hopefully) be better.
Purchase the Samsung 24 in 39 dBA Top Control Smart Dishwasher with Auto Release and Linear Wash from Best Buy for $749.99.
Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single-Serve Coffee Maker and Frother
Many love the fancy Starbucks-style beverages this Keurig brews. From cappuccinos to iced mochas and standard espresso shots, there's little the coffee machine can't do. But for nearly every positive review, there's a negative one to cancel it out.
Disappointed customers noted that the barista-style appliance caters heavily to the specialty coffee drinker, leaving the hardcore espresso lovers high and dry with a subpar liquid pick-me-up. Besides performance, many users cited issues with functionality shortly after purchasing the kitchen appliance, ranging from as little as the "add water" light not turning off, to as bad as the whole machine breaking down. To make matters worse, Costco's assistance tended to be unavailable and unreliable. Some people who didn't want to abandon their Keurigs even caved in and got the next available model only to have the same problems happen. Not everyone had a bad experience, but it's best to buy using caution.
Purchase the Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single-Serve Coffee Maker and Frother from Amazon for $99.99.
Cuisinart Custom Select 2-Slice Toaster
Cuisinart's two-slice toaster features seven shade settings and toast options for bread, bagels, waffles, English muffins, and pastries, all with their own mode to ensure they're crisped to perfection. Its single-slice and defrost options save time and energy, while its high lift lever enhances ease of use. In a perfect world, it would be worth every penny.
Consulting the reviews, however, we see a different story. With claims that it doesn't insert or eject well, burns bread or toasts unevenly, and performs inconsistently, there's a consensus across the board that it's not worth the investment. A surprising revelation for a product made by Cuisinart, a well-established company for kitchen appliances. Though the worst reviews (which were many) called the toaster cheap and defective, many more told the opposite story. If you decide to invest in one, be prepared to potentially utilize Costco's return policy.
Purchase the Cuisinart Custom Select 2-Slice Toaster from Amazon for $57.70.
Samsung 31 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
Consider picking up these refreshing and flavorful frozen Costco desserts on your next trip to the members-only mega-store. Just don't put them in Samsung's Mega Capacity 4-Door French Door Refrigerator because they might not make it out alive.
Reviews across various sites are jaw-droppingly bad. Distressed owners vented their problems online, lamenting broken ice machines, compressor failure, and complete freezer operation failure, all within weeks of purchase. Several clients experienced the same trouble accessing customer service. Once their appliances were repaired, many broke again within a few days. The common consensus? Steering clear of Samsung kitchen appliances, especially when bought from Costco. Unless you have over $2,000 and plenty of patience to spare.
Purchase the Samsung 31 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker from Best Buy for $2,159.99.
GreenPan Ultimate Gourmet Grill
Don't expect state-of-the-art gastronomy from this self-proclaimed gourmet grill. It's supposed to grill and griddle food for up to eight people on a non-stick, reversible pan, but according to owners, its design inhibits cooking more than anything. Eight mini pans and spatulas accompany the cookware, which is a little extra bonus for your money spent.
The negative sentiment of the appliance is reflected in its disproportionate reviews. Typically, an appliance will feature more five-star ratings than anything else, but this one from GreenPan features only half at five stars, with the other half divided from one through four. The half-ribbed/half-flat feature was considered ineffective, especially flipping pancakes. The general consensus is that it's easy to clean, but without a grease drain, cooking bacon and sausage becomes messy. You could always avoid the greasy meat, but with a price tag of nearly $100, why should you have to?
Purchase the GreenPan Ultimate Gourmet Grill from Amazon for $99.99.
Samsung 51 dBA Fingerprint Resistant Top Control Dishwasher with Auto Release and Third Rack
This Samsung dishwasher lives up to the company's dismal appliance reputation. In the case of the 51 dBA dishwasher, customers lamented a poor rack layout, ineffective cleaning, and functionality issues like unresponsive buttons (along with unresponsive customer service to address said issue). However, the worst reviews relate to the installation process. Between broken pipes leading to flooded kitchens and dents straight out of the box, you're likely better off washing your dishes by hand.
If you'd like to try your luck, you might be one of the 51 dBA dishwasher owners who had a positive experience. Some reported optimal washing with minimal noise. Also, it's spacious and washes fast, so there's that.
Purchase the Samsung 51 dBA Fingerprint Resistant Top Control Dishwasher with Auto Release and Third Rack from Best Buy for $499.99.
Galanz GLF11US2A16 Upright Temperature Control Convertible Refrigerator and Freezer
Galanz prides itself on being the #1 producer of microwaves, but the same can't be said for their refrigerators. In the case of this upright temperature-controlled appliance, it's highly versatile, converting seamlessly from a fridge to a freezer within seconds and featuring removable glass shelves for maximal space efficiency. The design is fine, but its performance is a whole other ballgame.
Multiple customers vented their frustrations about this faulty appliance's efficiency. There are already many foods you shouldn't store in a refrigerator, but when it comes to this one by Galanz, you might not want to store any. Reports of sudden malfunction only months after purchase caused many to lose hundreds of dollars worth of groceries. In this economy, that's already a nightmare. But what's even worse is Costco's response after the fact, as it's hard to contact the retailer's support line and even harder to get your hands on that refund check. Though this appliance has more than its fair share of bad reviews, it still has more positive than negative ratings, so if you shop at a store other than Costco, half the battle is won.
Purchase the Galanz GLF11US2A16 Upright Temperature Control Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer from Amazon for $749.99.
Cuisinart Custom Select 4-Slice Toaster
This four-slice Cuisinart toaster is polarizing. On the one hand, it boasts recognition from acclaimed sources like Food & Wine, which praise its numerous features at a reasonable price point. A defrost mode, various bread settings, and a slider that lets you control how crispy your toast comes out all make this mid-range toaster feel luxurious.
On the flip side, however, customers warn that it's one of the small kitchen gadgets to avoid buying at Costco. A quick scan of the reviews shows that many experience the same issues as its two-slice twin: uneven toasting, difficulty popping out bread slices, confusing settings, and ill-fitting slots for larger portions. One thing that everyone can agree on is its stylish look, that's sleek and modern but balanced out with a touch of classic charm thanks to its old-fashioned knobs.
Purchase the Cuisinart Custom Select 4-Slice Toaster from Best Buy for $32.99.
LG Top Control Wi-Fi Enabled Dish Washer with QuadWash Pro
Other Costco shoppers bought a dishwasher from the bulk retailer, so you don't have to. Take it from them that while the unlimited free samples you enjoy as you pick your newest dishwashing appliance make for a top-tier experience, what you end up with at home might be far more disappointing than expected. Delayed and botched installations, unexpected extra installation costs, damaged products upon delivery, and inadequate client assistance are common ailments of Costco's dishwasher customers.
If we put the Costco experience aside and focus on this LG Wi-Fi-enabled dishwasher, it's not all that bad of a machine in and of itself. Reviewers rave about the quality and features of the kitchen appliance, which includes remote start, quiet washing, quick drying, and ample space to clean all your dishware in one go.
Purchase the LG Top Control Wi-Fi Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash Pro from Best Buy for $749.99.
Cuisinart Variable Speed Immersion Blender with Food Processor
Embracing the "art" part of its name while neglecting the "cuisine" part, this Variable Speed Immersion Blender with Food Processor by Cuisinart is all looks and no substance, or so say the people who purchased it. Reviews recount experiences gone wrong, including abrupt power breaks and burning mixers that emanated smoke and burning smells from the original product and its replacement.
It's not all horrific, though. Some loyal Cuisinart fans claim this immersion blender and food processor still gets the job done with its large canning jar, but its latest model doesn't latch as well as its predecessors. If you win the Cuisinart lottery and select one without defects, you can streamline your cooking process by blending all your foods with one convenient machine. Even Good Housekeeping sang its praises.
Purchase the Cuisinart Variable Speed Immersion Blender with Food Processor from Amazon for $48.99.
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Milk Frother
When clicking on the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, there's little not to love. You can make five fully customizable coffee styles, including frothy lattes in a sleek machine, all for less than $100. And with a massive water tank equipped with a filter, you can enjoy up to 5,000 cups before worrying about descaling your java maker.
So far, so good. However, the trouble starts as you scroll down the page to the ratings section. Sprinkled in among the five-star reviews are more than a handful of disastrous stories of Costco mailing out used machines or new but defective products that leak, break down, or straight-up brew bad-tasting coffee. Some new owners expressed their anger at receiving broken coffee makers that leaked out of the box. Later, the company made them wait weeks for another replacement, which, at this point, had a low probability of working, too. The five-star end of the review section recounts a different experience, with people loving the easy setup and tasty drinks. If you're a gambler, place your bet on this Philips 3200 Series espresso machine.
Purchase the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Milk Frother from Amazon for $79.99.
Samsung 1.9 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave with Sensor Cooking, Stainless Steel
Some little-known microwave hacks make cooking faster, easier, and more creative. But you might have to hit the brakes on your future microwave dinner plans if said plans will be prepared in this Samsung stainless steel countertop microwave with less-than-stellar ratings. The kitchen appliance features sensor cooking that automatically adjusts temperatures for the best-quality outcome. Countless preset cooking options, generous space, a resistant ceramic enamel interior, and easy use and maintenance are all selling points that paint the gadget in a good light.
When it comes to this Samsung microwave, the devil is not in the details but rather in the reviews, where about a third of buyers experienced negative outcomes after their purchase. However, one issue was universal — bad packaging on Costco's end. The people with the most damaged products due to sloppy shipments are the ones who gave it one star. On one occasion, a customer received a previously damaged box that had been visibly repackaged and sent out again. This leads us to believe it's not a problem in the microwave's design, so you might be better off hopping in your car and heading to the brick-and-mortar shop the old-fashioned way.
Purchase the Samsung 1.9 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave with Sensor Cooking, Stainless Steel from Amazon for $309.72.
Methodology
Sifting through Costco's website and online forums, we successfully gained a scope of understanding of Costco's least-popular kitchen appliances. Our team double-checked the pages of other retailers to ensure ratings were similar to attain the most accurate results.