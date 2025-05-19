13 Kitchen Appliances To Avoid Buying At Costco, Based On Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone knows about Costco's high-quality, low-cost Kirkland brand and their signature bulk buying. But many die-hard shoppers also claim you should always purchase Costco kitchen appliances thanks to the various membership benefits, low prices, installation, and technical support.

In theory, that all makes sense. But in reality, it's quite a messier story. On April 1, 2025, five people were hospitalized after a kitchen appliance unexpectedly exploded in an Arizona Costco. Countless Redditors also shared similar stories of appliance shopping gone wrong. From faulty products to installation horror stories, many dissatisfied customers vowed never to buy machines and gadgets from Costco again.

Despite the chaos, it's not all bad. There are some big and small kitchen appliances worth buying from Costco that, so far, have a 0% explosion rate. If they do break, many point the finger at installers or manufacturers before the superstore itself. Still, it's better to be safe than sorry. To prepare you before stepping foot into the big-box retailer, you should know Costco's top kitchen appliances with the lowest reviews.