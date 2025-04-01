11 Annoying Signs You Can't Ignore That Mean You Need To Replace Your Refrigerator

One of life's great ironies is the more important something is in your life, the less time you spend thinking about it. Take your refrigerator, for instance. Most of us never give it a second thought –- we just assume we'll open it in the morning and pull out a chilled bottle of our favorite orange juice, then return later wondering how long that leftover pasta we stuck in the fridge will last. And unlike our ancestors in the pre-refrigeration era, we take it for granted that a bottle of milk we procure on Monday will still taste fresh on Wednesday. How or why refrigerators work rarely crosses our minds -– they just do.

Until they don't. If you've ever endured a days-long power outage, you know how discombobulating life without a functional refrigerator can be. Or if your refrigerator suddenly starts doing strange things or not cooling things down as efficiently as before, you may suspect trouble is ahead –- but how much trouble you're up against is still a mystery. While many refrigerator malfunctions can be resolved with simple repairs, others are signs that it's time for a new fridge. Here to share when to repair and when to replace your main kitchen appliance are three experts who spoke exclusively with Chowhound: Jason Siciliano, vice president of marketing and communications and creative director at Allstate Protection Plans, Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General, and Sofia Wang, senior performance marketing specialist of EMPAVA Appliances.