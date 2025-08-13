This Part Of Your Fridge Is Probably Filthy — Here's What To Do About It

Though having a built-in ice maker was once a sign of wealth, it's an almost universally standard feature in today's models. This is likely because so many homeowners enjoy the convenience of having ice ready at a moment's notice to chill cocktails or experiment with ways to make ice cream without a machine using ice and a plastic bag. Of course, as with most innovations, there are disadvantages to having a built-in ice maker in your fridge, such as losing freezer space to the ice bin. Even if it's located in the door, this means the door projects deeper into the freezer, limiting storage. The other disadvantage is that automatic ice makers also often attract grime over time, making them breeding grounds for bacteria and mold if neglected long enough.

Fortunately, cleaning your ice maker regularly helps prevent long-term problems like these, while also leaving your ice smelling and tasting fresher. This is also a great time to declutter and reorganize your fridge, since you'll need to empty and unplug it anyway. After removing the old ice from the bin, wipe down the surfaces inside your freezer and fridge with warm, soapy water — dish soap is great for cutting through grime. Give the same treatment to all the exterior parts of your ice maker, making sure to remove all soap residue with a damp, soap-free cloth. After plugging everything back in, discard the first two or three batches of ice to ensure you're using the clean stuff in your drinks.