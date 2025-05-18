What Time Does Bojangles Serve Breakfast?

When it comes to making perfect fried chicken, Bojangles knows what it's doing — but the chain has plenty of breakfast options, too. Bojangles takes its classic biscuits and uses them as buns for a variety of breakfast sandwiches. There's even more good news: No matter what time of day you're craving one, Bojangles is here for you and serves breakfast all day.

There aren't many fast food restaurants that serve breakfast all day, though you can find it at places such as Dunkin', White Castle, and Sonic. While Bojangles' hours might differ based on location, many are open as early as 6 a.m. and stay open until midnight. The chain has served breakfast since its inception in 1977, making the early-morning meal a substantial part of its business model and a key part of the company's profits. Breakfast is the only meal Bojangles serves whenever you want: Standard chicken and other sandwich options aren't available until 10:30 a.m.