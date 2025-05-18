What Time Does Bojangles Serve Breakfast?
When it comes to making perfect fried chicken, Bojangles knows what it's doing — but the chain has plenty of breakfast options, too. Bojangles takes its classic biscuits and uses them as buns for a variety of breakfast sandwiches. There's even more good news: No matter what time of day you're craving one, Bojangles is here for you and serves breakfast all day.
There aren't many fast food restaurants that serve breakfast all day, though you can find it at places such as Dunkin', White Castle, and Sonic. While Bojangles' hours might differ based on location, many are open as early as 6 a.m. and stay open until midnight. The chain has served breakfast since its inception in 1977, making the early-morning meal a substantial part of its business model and a key part of the company's profits. Breakfast is the only meal Bojangles serves whenever you want: Standard chicken and other sandwich options aren't available until 10:30 a.m.
Bojangles prides itself on serving biscuits all day
There's a reason Bojangles serves never-ending breakfast. "Biscuits are an all-day staple in the South," Jackie Woodward, Bojangles' chief marketing officer at the time, told QSR magazine in 2022. "We serve biscuits all day long with our supreme combos and with our family meals, but where biscuits really begin is at breakfast."
Leading up to 2022, a whopping 40% of Bojangles sales were brought in before 11 a.m. It makes sense that the chain's most lucrative meal would be served at all hours. The biscuits are made with care, requiring a 49-step process (we can't definitively say what all 49 steps are) that sees fresh-baked biscuits exiting the oven every 20 minutes. Employees even go through a certification process to become a "Certified Biscuit Maker." Every breakfast option on Bojangles' menu is made with biscuits, including its six sandwich options and its classic Southern Gravy Biscuit Combo. Beyond the biscuits, Bojangles also offers some of the best fast food mashed potatoes — it looks like this chain just knows how to do comfort food.