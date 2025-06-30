Raising Cane's Almost Had A Totally Different And Very Confusing Name

There are countless chains that offer unique twists on tasty, breaded chicken. Even though Zaxby's topped our ranking of fast food nuggets and tenders, Raising Cane's is always a solid option. This could be thanks to the cut of chicken it uses for its tenders, its iconic sauce, or its widely recognized name.

In fact, it may be hard to believe that the chain almost went by a completely different name. Originally, Raising Cane's was going to be called "Sockeye's" after the popular species of salmon (not to be confused with the succulent king variety). Before opening Cane's, founder Todd Graves spent a lot of time fishing for this type of salmon in Alaska, so much so that he considered naming his chicken restaurant after it. Graves was working as a fisherman in order to raise the money to open his restaurant on his own due to the fact that bankers kept rejecting his idea. However, he ultimately settled on the name Raising Cane's thanks to the suggestion of a close friend.